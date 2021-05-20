“Excited” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck talk to each other daily! | Instagram

Apparently, the relationship they have resumed singer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck, it could not be better, relatives assure that the “Bronx Diva“She is” excited “and apparently they call each other daily when they are not together.

The distance does not prevent Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stick together as very close sources have revealed more details of the “controversial romance” that the duo has picked up on.

Apparently, after they were caught in “Montana”, the interpreter of “In the Floor“and the remembered actor from” Batman “, they call each other by phone which has made the native of Castle, Hill, New York, recover the illusions with who was her fiancé in 2002.

Everything seems to indicate that the reunion is going “smoothly”, and it has been the ex-boyfriends who are in constant communication every day, a source told People magazine, just last Wednesday, May 19.

Ben approached Jennifer as a friend, “he added about how the reunion with the singer happened after the breakup with A-Rod.” He was single and he thought she might be too, the unknown source reported to the magazine.

It may interest you They say that Jennifer Lopez wants to spend time with Affleck

He also said “they have made plans to see each other,” as for the actress and composer, he added, she is very “excited” about “how things are going with him.” He confirmed, the couple is “in touch every day.”

Likewise, he confirmed that the “American” and the Oscar winner “immediately connected” after the star’s separation with the former baseball player: “It made them both feel happy.”

So far and according to press reports, Jennifer Lynn López, better known as “JLO” and Ben Affleck has been captured 4 times since she announced, on April 15, the end of her relationship with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The “Bronx Diva” was caught with Ben Affleck in Montana on the second weekend of May, shortly before being seen in Los Angeles on April 30. According to what has transpired, at this time, the recently returned couple would meet in different places; While Jennifer Lopez is in Miami, Affleck is in California, but this has not stopped them from calling each other a newspaper.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

“The love of his life?”

According to what the former publicist for Jennifer López revealed to Acces Hollywood last Friday, May 14, “for him, both the actor and the singer had returned to love”:

These two are definitely a couple. They are together! “And assured that Ben Affleck,” was the love of his life “, (of Jennifer Lopez) and that it broke his heart.

It may interest you Jennifer Lopez curves fall in love, she wears a pink swimsuit!

Another informant would have revealed to the Us Weekly site that the former partner of the producer and businesswoman, Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband, until recently, are “reliving old times.”

As soon as (Jennifer) and Ben, they started talking again, it was very clear to both of them that the old magic and the special connection were still there, he described:

According to the version of that person, the also “fashion designer” and “record producer”, Jennifer Lopez and the actor of “Pearl Harbor”, “Batman VS Superman”, “Argo”, “Deepwater” among others, are ” making up for lost time “.

Not only is there admiration on Ben’s part for the show’s leading figure of nearly 52 years, but also a “strong physical attraction.”

The attraction is ard! 3nt3, and that applies to both. Ben is in awe of how beautiful Jen is still, both inside and out. He sees how she has grown in person, and the way she has taken care of her body leaves him speechless “, they point out.

It may interest you Sparkling session by Belinda and Christian Nodal for magazine

The controversial couple got engaged in 2002 and then postponed their wedding plans in 2003, while their love went beyond real life, as they co-starred in the films “Jersey Girl” (2004) and “Gigli” (2003) when they were dating. ,