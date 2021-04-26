Excited! Chayanne enjoys a night full of music | AP

Chayanne fans are always excited by the content he shares on his social networks, especially when he appears happy about a particular situation for an event he attends as it happened a week ago.

Being the singer Puerto Rican one of the most beloved celebrities not only by the public attending his concerts but also by his followers on Instagram, reporters, interviewers or admirers of his work for more than 40 years, this evidently thanks to his charisma.

It is not news that everyone who gets to know Chayanne he immediately begins to feel a strong affection and admiration not only for his successful and long career but also for his personality and pleasant conversation.

In each of his interviews we always see him with a huge smile and the way to carry on a dialogue with him is quite simple, especially because it is the most fluid and natural.

Chayanne shared a photo a week ago, assuring as already mentioned that it was a night full of music, as he had the opportunity to appear at the Latin American Music Awards or as they are also known as Latin AMA´S.

Celebrating a night full of music at the Latin AMA’s “, wrote Chayanne

Elmer Figueroa Arce The singer’s full name participated in this award ceremony to present the award in recognition of his career to Jose Luis Rodríguez also known as “El Puma”, who on stage performed one of his famous songs “Hold on to the Hands”, Chayanne was the one in charge of delivering the award for a great star just like him.

In the image he shared, he appears wearing an outfit with which we have seen him use on several occasions in his presentations, which of course these are not the same, but rather he tends to wear clothes in this tone, in black and when he wears buttons He usually has two unbuttoned to show his pectorals a bit, which to date continue to cause long and deep sighs just by looking at him.

At the event we saw him accompanied by his daughter Isadora Figueroa who appeared in a video next to him, this was shared on YouTube and she also shared two photos with her father on her official Instagram account.

In his publication Isadora, his youngest daughter congratulated him on his participation, which despite being apparently small was one of the most recognized, above all because as both were two greats of music, only a star of the stature ofThe Puma“interpreter of” I have the right to be happy “could have been the one who gave him his recognition.

In the photo that Chayanne shared, you can see that at the moment no attendees had arrived yet, so he took advantage of the moment to take a snapshot to share it with his fans, surely in the event that the place had been with several attendees it would not have been able to take this photo.

At the moment, the publication made by the Puerto Rican singer has 428,152 red hearts, several of his 13,500 comments are from some of his most loyal fans, stating again that he is an extremely handsome and flirtatious man.

Other personalities who also commented on its publication was the model and television presenter Lili Estefan known for being the host of the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

I love you dad, I hope you’re having the best time, “wrote one of his fans.

Surely you already know that Chayanne is known because several thousand of his admirers affirm that he is their father, because he has fallen in love with thousands of women with his songs and they themselves affirm that their children with their favorite singer, this has become a Quite a nice joke for the singer who at the time has come to send greetings to all his children.