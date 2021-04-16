Exchanges hit new highs on solid China and US data

By Herbert Lash and Simon Jessop

NEW YORK / LONDON, Apr 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose and global equities climbed to new highs on Friday, after strong economic data from the United States and China cemented expectations of a speedy global recovery after the downturn. for the coronavirus.

* Government stimulus, a series of strong corporate earnings releases, and signs of economic recovery in countries most advanced in COVID-19 vaccination campaigns have helped propel vacancies to new heights in recent days.

* The MSCI World Stock Index rose 0.33%, underpinned by the advance of European stocks and robust gains on Wall Street. The most important papers in the technology sector were taking a pause in their positive trend that according to market analysts will continue later.

* As long as the economic rebound is strong, abundant fiscal and monetary stimuli are maintained, and the COVID-19 vaccination process continues apace, markets will continue to trade higher, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

* “The bottom line for stocks is to keep going, that holds,” Arone said. “Investors and market players continue to underestimate the strength of economic growth and corporate earnings.”

* Home construction starts in the United States soared to 15-year highs, although rising lumber prices due to supply problems could limit the ability of realtors to speed up production and repair the housing shortage that could threaten the boom of the sector.

* In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%. Meanwhile, the German benchmark DAX gained 1.3% to reach an all-time high, while the British FTSE 100 advanced 0.5%, closing at a ceiling of more than a year.

Continue reading the story

* On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 0.25, while the S&P 500 Index rose 0.20%, both at record highs. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.02%.

* In Asia, the MSCI regional stock index excluding Japan added 0.5%. Shares in Shanghai rose 0.8% and the Nikkei gained 0.1%.

* China on Friday released record growth of 18.3% in the first quarter, although the reading fell slightly below expectations, while retail sales rebounded strongly last month.

* Among commodities, gold prices were climbing to seven-week highs and were on their way to closing their best week since mid-December, supported by a decline in U.S. bond yields and a weak dollar, which made the ingot more attractive.

* Spot gold was up $ 13.15 on the day at $ 1,776.96 an ounce.

(Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Janisse Huambachano)