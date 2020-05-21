May 21, 2020 | 1:50 pm

The peso gained ground against the dollar on Thursday and posted its best level in more than two months, in line with a weakening of the US currency after an increase in initial claims for unemployment insurance in the United States.

In its interbank quotation, the dollar ended at 22.8640 pesos, an appreciation of 1.42% of the Mexican currency, or 32 cents below Wednesday, according to data from Banco de México (Banxico).

This is the best level of the peso since March 13, when the exchange rate closed at 21.9760 units per US currency.

The Mexican currency accumulated six days of gains against the dollar and, if the downtrend continues, the exchange rate could head towards an optimistic scenario of 22 units per dollar, said Gabriela Siller, director of Banco Base.

Exchange rate strongly broke the 22.85 peso sooorte, so it can be considered that in the short term it has a downward trend, probably towards the optimistic scenario of 22 pesos. – Gabriela Siller (@GabySillerP) May 21, 2020

At retail, the greenback sells for 23.28 pesos at Citibanamex windows, 28 cents cheaper than yesterday.

Initial requests for state unemployment aid totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.44 million in the week ended May 16, according to figures released Thursday by the Labor Department, which exceeded analyst estimates.

Risk aversion overshadowed global markets in the face of rising tensions between the United States and China, after President Donald Trump lashed out at the Asian country for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic on his Twitter account.

The exchange rate also reacted to a rebound in oil prices, which this Thursday posted their best level in more than two months, on signs of a stabilization of demand.

Meanwhile, the president of the central bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the body is willing to intervene in the currency markets to stabilize the real, which also promoted a basket of emerging currencies, including the peso, according with Visor analysts.