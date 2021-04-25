Exchange CoinEx invites Hispanic users to be part of the ambassador program

In order to promote the development of the cryptocurrency industry and increase the company’s reach in the Hispanic market, the exchange CoinEx has decided to update its ambassador program. This program stands out for the multiple benefits obtained by the users who are part of it, which makes it an attractive option for those who wish to contribute to the global ecosystem.

About the CoinEx Ambassador Program

With this program, CoinEx clients who meet the requirements and have been approved by the company, will be able to obtain a monthly salary of up to 500 USD and 50% of trading commissions generated by the invited people and who operate on the platform. For that, the exchange provides them with a unique referral link. Thus, if someone registers through this link, they are automatically attributed as a referral from the corresponding ambassador.

Ambassadors receive commissions and a salary in USDT for an unlimited time, as long as they meet the minimum monthly requirement. This requirement is based on the volume of operations of the referred users in a period of 30 days. For the ambassadors who are part of the program to retain their privileges, the volume of operations of their referrals must be greater than 500,000 USD.

The trading commissions to be received are calculated based on the rank of the ambassador. There are three ranges: silver, gold, and diamond. The silver classification corresponds to those with a monthly trading volume greater than 500,000 USD. In this case, the commission is 40%. For ambassadors with gold rank (volume greater than 2,500,000 USD), the commission is 45%. Finally, ambassadors with diamond rank (volume greater than 10,000,000 USD), receive 50% of the trading commissions generated by their referrals.

As for the monthly salary, it depends on the marketing tasks that the ambassadors complete, and covers a range of 200 to 500 USD. These tasks include creating and translating content in Spanish, building a community for Spanish-speaking users, participating in promoting CoinEx, and more.

How to join the CoinEx ambassador program

CoinEx seeks to increase its participation in the Latin market, which is why, since April of this year its platform is available in Spanish. This is an opportunity for all Spanish-speaking clients who want to be brand ambassadors. With the update of the program, the requirements are easier to reach, there are new objectives and the rewards are greater.

But what are the requirements to be a CoinEx ambassador? This program is specially designed for media writers and content creators, since its objective is to promote the exchange. As shown on the company’s website, these are the main requirements:

Have one or more Telegram groups that can provide promotional support for CoinEx Have personally operated social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Weibo, WeChat and others Have experience and resources related to offline events such as meetings and fan clubs Have experience promoting cryptocurrency exchanges, either online or offline Owning a venue in the local area that can be used for offline CoinEx events.

To become an ambassador, it is necessary to apply on the platform, complete the indicated information and wait for approval by the exchange. The request is processed within 7 business days. If the user is approved, they will receive an official confirmation email, which specifies the other steps to follow to finalize the process.

What is CoinEx?

It is a cryptocurrency exchange with global reach. It operates in more than 100 countries, and its services include spot trading, margin trading, perpetual contracts and derivatives. CoinEx is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, a corporation that owns the fifth largest mining pool in the crypto market.

Since its founding in December 2017, the company has not stopped growing. Its platform is available in multiple languages, such as Spanish, English, Chinese and Russian, as its purpose is to reach people from all over the world.

To learn more about CoinEx and its ambassador program, visit its website and social media.

