Exchange allows perpetual contracts to be traded through bitcoin’s Lightning network

Key facts:

The platform is currently in the testing phase.

The available contracts are: BTCUSD, LTCUSD, BCHUSD and ETHUSD, with leverage of up to 100x.

Kollider is a platform that has seen the light in recent days in its testing phase, and that allows users to trade with perpetual contracts in 4 different markets of bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum and bitcoin cash. The leverage can reach 100x and all this with payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network.

The announcement about the launch of the Alpha trial version – which allows users to make a registration request – was posted on Kollider’s official Twitter, where a small sample of how to use the platform in conjunction with the Lightning Breez wallet was given. .

Regarding the operation of Kollider and the Bitcoin Lightning network, this is used to open and close positions. For example, in other exchanges, such as Binance, it is necessary to make deposits within the platform before opening a position. On the other hand, at Kollider, deposits are only made when opening a position, whether long or short, and are withdrawn when closing it. The platform does not store funds that are not within a transaction.

The advantage of this type of operation with the Lightning network is that positions can be opened immediately, without waiting times, in case the cryptocurrencies are within your portfolio, and without the need to deposit them previously within the exchange. .

However, it is worth noting that Kollider operates centrally. Every position that a user executes, is made and stored within the company’s servers. This, in a way, could mean a point of distrust for some users.

Currently, the platform is operational in its Alpha testing phase, but does not have a public user registry. Due to this, users who wish to test the platform, must provide their email, from the main page of Kollider, in order to make the registration request, which is confirmed via email.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to pass any identity verification process or comply with KYC (“know your customer”) requirements for early registration with Kollider.

What are perpetual bitcoin contracts

A future contract or swap is an agreement between parties, which serves as a financial instrument to operate in a market without owning the underlying asset, for a specified time. In the case of perpetual swaps, they do not have an expiration date, that is, their settlement and the transfer of the exchanged asset may never be executed.

This type of instrument allows users to access markets in which they do not own the exchanged asset and speculate on its price. With perpetual contracts, users can trade by opening long or short positions in any market available on Kollider paying and getting profit, or loss, in BTC.

This type of market has already been used in other types of platforms or cryptocurrency exchanges, as was the case with the perpetual XRP swaps in BitMEX, a fact reported by the CriptoNoticias team at the time. The difference with Kollider, as already mentioned above, is that trading futures within this exchange requires that the funds are previously deposited on the platform, even when they have not been used within a position.