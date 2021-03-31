excessive accumulation of fat in the liver (hepatic steatosis) is linked to an increased risk of hospitalization in COVID-19 patients with obesity

Revolutionary Non-Invasive Medical Diagnostic Imaging of the Liver Helps Identify Patients at Higher Risk for Serious Disease

New research published this month in the journal Frontiers in Medicine (Gastroenterology) reveals that people with obesity and advanced fatty liver are five times more likely to need hospitalization for the disease. The liver medical diagnostic imaging technology, LiverMultiScan from Perspectum, was used to obtain MRI scans for the study.

Obesity is often associated with the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can lead to liver disease. Emerging data suggests that obese patients are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. The World Obesity Federation summarizes recent reports and suggests that in the United States, about 50% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were also affected by obesity. A new report from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) indicates that 78% of people hospitalized, who required a respirator or died from COVID-19 were overweight or obese.

The results of the imaging study, which investigated whether excess fat accumulation in the liver can influence the severity of COVID-19 in obese people, showed that people with obesity and a fatty liver are five times more likely to require hospitalization. due to COVID-19. It should be noted that people with obesity and a normal amount of fat in the liver do not have a higher risk of being hospitalized.

“Some people with obesity have a normal level of fat in the liver, while some non-obese people have elevated levels. It is pertinent to establish whether a pre-existing liver disease increases the risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and how it is related to obesity “explained Adriana Roca-Fernandez, first author and scientist at Perspectum, the company that develops LiverMultiScan. “Measurement of liver fat and detection of liver disease can be accomplished with non-invasive imaging methods such as Perspectum’s widely validated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology that helps identify patients with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill. “

Read more

Understanding how fat in the liver influences the risk and outcome of a COVID-19 disease is important for the understanding and clinical treatment of COVID-19 or persistent COVID. The study “Hepatic Steatosis Rather Than Underlying Obesity Increases Risk of Infection and Hospitalization for COVID-19” (It is hepatic steatosis rather than underlying obesity increases the risk of infection and hospitalization for COVID-19), Roca-Fernandez et al ., 2021, also confirmed some previously confirmed risk factors for contracting COVID-19, such as being a man and having a low socioeconomic status. Additionally, this study showed that participants who tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to have more fat accumulation in the liver. The MRI data was obtained before the COVID-19 pandemic, obtained by UK Biobank, one of the world’s leading biomedical databases, and which included 4,458 people who were then screened for the COVID-19.

According to Dr. Arun Sanyal, from Virginia Commonwealth University, one of the study authors. “This study demonstrates that pre-existing fatty liver disease is an independent risk factor for the development of severe COVID-19 disease. This raises important questions about the role of hepatic steatosis and related liver injury as a factor. disease modifying.These data highlight the relevance of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, in addition to cardiovascular, cancer and liver outcomes, and provide a solid foundation for future studies to assess whether less fat accumulation in the liver would reduce the likelihood of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 in affected people. “

“Determining all risk factors for contracting a more serious illness from COVID-19 is essential to help design public policy measures and protect high-risk people, such as social distancing, prioritization of vaccination and access to personalized medicine to guide clinical and lifestyle interventions, “added Roca-Fernandez.

Perspectum, a leading global medical technology company with offices in the UK, US and Singapore, offers advanced digital technologies that help physicians better care for patients with liver disease, diabetes and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine through advanced imaging and genetics, the company’s vision is to empower both patients and physicians through quantitative health assessments that enable specific detection, diagnosis, and treatment. weather. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers, and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale. For more information, visit perspectum.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005845/en/

Contacts

Jennifer Weismann (USA)

612-716-0556

jennifer@owl-marketing.com

Marc Goldfinger (UK)

marc.goldfinger@perspectum.com

+44 753 1785361