Excess nitrogen in wheat crops would explain the high prevalence of celiac disease

The wheat It is currently the most widely planted crop and continues to be the most important food grain for humans. In addition, on the one hand, the direct consumption of foods derived from wheat has decreased in some countries (such as the US) but, on the other, the flour used as an additive causes a net increase in the annual per capita intake of this cereal.

From the 1960s to today, the world has multiplied by 10 the use of nitrogen to fertilize wheat crops to improve soil yield

This causes that humans have increased the gluten net that we eat per person from 4.1 kg in 1970 to 5.4 kg in 2000. The crops of this essential cereal in our diet today occupy an area of ​​217 million hectares worldwide.

Eating gluten, a wheat protein, can trigger various intolerances and allergic diseases, including celiac disease it is the most widespread in humans. Its average prevalence in the general population of Europe and the US is approximately 1% (in the US it went from 0.2 to 1% in just 25 years).

Although there are some regional differences: the prevalence of celiac disease is between 2 and 3% in Finland and Sweden, and 0.2% in Germany. Science is still careful to indicate the causes, but they are probably related to the environmental components of celiac disease, such as changes in the quantity and quality of ingested gluten, infant feeding patterns, spectrum of intestinal infections and colonization by intestinal microbiota.

Now, a study published in Foods magazine and led by Josep Penuelas, a researcher at CREAF and the CSIC, confirms that from the 1960s until today, the world has multiplied by 10 the use of nitrogen to fertilize wheat crops to improve soil yield.

Higher consumption of gliadins

According to the work, wheat grown with excess nitrogen transfers to the grain and its flours more quantity of gliadin, a group of proteins involved in the formation of gluten. Thus, the intake per capita of products derived from wheat in recent decades has remained more or less constant, although the gliadin concentration in the wheat it has grown.

The average consumption per person has increased by approximately 1.5 kg more each year of gliadins, a group of proteins that are involved in the formation of gluten

As a consequence, the average per person consumption of gliadins has increased, approximately 1.5 kg more each year. Likewise, the research confirms that the soil fertilized with nitrogen is practically the same and what has been intensified are the applied kilos of this element. The authors have also taken into account factors such as possible new additives in bread that can cause allergies and better precision and efficiency in the diagnosis of celiac disease.

“Nitrogen fertilization translates into a possible direct global health problem,” he says. Penuelas, although it insists on the necessary prudence when drawing conclusions and recalls that there are few studies in this regard. “We do not do the medical study, but we warn of a new consequence. The relationship we have identified does not imply the existence of a single direct cause: there may be other factors, although this is important ”, he continues.

And he adds that “nitrogen fertilization that we ecologists study has very relevant effects on microorganisms and the functioning of the earth, and we add that it also has an effect on human health.”

A global health change

The impact and damage Excessive nitrogen fertilization has been observed mostly on an environmental scale (eg eutrophication and acid rain), and a direct human health effect linked to this disease is now also possible.

Global change is leading us to a global health change

Josep Penuelas

“Everything suggests that we have another risk factor caused by a world richer in nitrogen through the increase of gliadins in wheat, an important risk factor that may explain, at least in part, the increase in the prevalence of celiac disease” , says the researcher.

The ecologist’s interest in a health issue is clearly explained: “Global change is leading us to a change in global health.” The scientist argues that “as ecologists we are dedicated to global ecology, we are interested in working with all organisms, not only with bacteria, plants, arthropods or birds, but also with humans.”

Nitrogen on the rise



The demand and application of nitrogen fertilizers on crops around the world has increased substantially. Data provided at the last International Nitrogen Initiative Conference indicates that global nitrogen fertilizer consumption has increased by 33% between 2000 and 2013.

FAOSTAT data from 2014-2018 indicate that the frequent use of this element to improve land yields is common throughout the world, but with regional differences: with increases from higher to lower, in East Asia, South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, North America, Western Asia, North Africa and Oceania, and decreases by 1.5% in Western Europe.

Reference:

“Could Global Intensification of Nitrogen Fertilization Increase Immunogenic Proteins and Favor the Spread of Coeliac Pathology?” Foods 2020, https://doi.org/10.3390/foods9111602

