Excess energy from wind, solar and gas sources will be used to power the HPC data centers

Earth Wind & Power (EWP) today announced a robust ESG solution to power data centers. To do this, excess wind, solar and gas energy will be used to meet the increased demand for computing power without any negative impact on existing grids.

OSLO, Norway, Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –With this new practice, EWP creates a long-awaited and sustainable bridge between excess power in the power industry sector and lack of power in the High Performance Computing (HPC) data center industry without giving up the strong ESG standards. Modular HPC data centers from Earth Wind & Power use the world’s most energy efficient technologies.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005685/es/

Earth Wind & Power and CEO, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde (picture) will create a sustainable bridge between the excess power in the energy industry and the power deficiency in the High Performance Computing (HPC) datacenter industry (Photo: Business Wire)

The company installs modular, expandable data center equipment in local power production facilities around the world. Thus, surplus energy at the site is used for HPC when no other energy use is commercially viable or when energy demand and prices are low.

EWP’s solution can be deployed in extremely hot climate environments without compromising service levels and providing financial incentives to launch new renewable projects that would not otherwise be economically viable.

The CEO, former Norwegian Minister of National Public Safety and Deputy Minister of Oil and Energy, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, says: “I am proud to lead a company with strong ESG standards that takes advantage of the excess energy available to meet the exponentially growing demand for data processing ‘.

Read more

EWP is currently collaborating with several energy companies to expand their ESG footprint by finding solutions for their excess energy.

EWP is founded by pioneers in the international wind and solar and E&P industries, some of which are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005685/en/

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, CEO

Email: post@earth-wind-and-power.com

Website: www.earth-wind-and-power.com