Excess deaths due to suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine calculated

Scientists from several European countries have carried out a study to calculate the excess of deaths that would have occurred in two countries: France and Italy

They have compared the deaths that would be attributable to the suspension of this vaccine with the potential deaths due to cases of thrombosis in vaccinated

“The excess of deaths due to the suspension of vaccinations greatly exceeds the deaths due to thrombosis”

The aim of the study was estimate excess deaths that may have been caused by discontinuation of AstraZeneca vaccination while investigating the rare cases of thrombi detected in various countries. And part of this hypothesis: “stopping vaccines against AstraZeneca, even for a short period, could cause additional deaths, due to a more rapid spread of covid among susceptible individuals”. That is, susceptible to infection and could have been vaccinated, but were not.

Researchers –French, Italian and British scientists– They have just published the results of their work, in which they have used a SEIR (susceptible-exposed-infected-recovered) epidemiological model and carried out a statistical analysis of the publicly available data, to estimate this excess of deaths. They have also calculated the deaths potentially related to these cases of “cerebral venous thrombosis”. And they have compared the data.

The simulations have been carried out in two countries: France and Italy. Taking March 15 as the departure date, when both announced that they were suspending vaccination with AstraZeneca. Both resumed it on March 18, following the EMA report recommending doing so.

400 “additional” deaths in 3 days

And what have you seen when doing these calculations? That suspending that vaccine for three days caused an additional 400 deaths in those two countries. “Our work shows that stop the AstraZeneca vaccine in France and Italy for three days, without replacing it with another vaccine, caused some 260 deaths in Italy and about 130 in France“, explains Davide Faranda, one of the authors of the study. If the suspension had lasted more days, the excess of deaths would shoot up. We see it in this table.

Why is there such a difference in the number of deaths in both countries? “The difference is due to their different epidemiological situations and, specifically, to higher basic reproduction number (R0) of Italy compared to France, measured on March 15, 2021, “explains Faranda.

And in the study we read: “Stopping vaccination in a phase of growing epidemic (Italy) has more dramatic consequences than in a more controlled setting (France). The impact is stronger for higher values ​​of R0 ”.

The researchers add an important nuance: “Our objective is not to provide an exact estimate, but to carry out an order of magnitude comparison between excess deaths as a result of different vaccination scenarios ”.

Calculated in “worst case scenario”

To calculate all this, what they have done is “Compare the excess of deaths due to the suspension of the vaccine and the excess of deaths caused by its possible side effects.” But in addition, they warn that the latter was calculated “in the worst case scenario”, given the high uncertainty in this regard.

“East This scenario is based on the unrealistic hypothesis that the entire population susceptible to “cerebral venous thrombosis” suffers from it shortly after being vaccinated, and the fatality rate is similar to that observed in the general population ”.

And after doing so they conclude: “Our results clearly show that excess deaths from discontinuation of vaccinations greatly outnumber deaths due to thrombosis, even in the worst scenarios of frequency and severity of the side effects of the vaccine ”.

Doubling the deployment of vaccines

Regarding the causes, the researchers recall that “A few unvaccinated individuals can produce a large number of infected individuals. The process can only be stopped if a large number of daily vaccinations are carried out ”.

In relation to this, the study authors assure that the effect of suspension on vaccination is difficult to counteract, and they estimate that “will require double vaccine deployment”, Something that has not happened in either of the two countries.

They further warn of another factor that works against: that in countries where vaccination with AstraZeneca has been resumed, “Confidence in vaccines has been reduced by a not inconsiderable percentage” after that temporary suspension.