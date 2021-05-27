Excess cash threatens to set financing rates at 0%

(Bloomberg) – It seems unlikely that the amount of cash being poured into US dollar financing markets will decline anytime soon and that will push short-term rates down until next year, unless the officials act to change the situation.

That’s the view of strategists at Bank of America Corp., who foresee further increases in the use of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase agreement operation, a tool that has become a common way to park cash. While offering absolutely zero returns, the tool at least doesn’t charge investors for the privilege of holding cash there, which is what effectively happens when returns turn negative.

That is something that has happened in other parts of the money markets, where the abundance of cash reduces the returns on instruments, ranging from repurchase agreements to Treasury bills, in some cases below zero. And that, in turn, has driven demand in the reverse buyback program, which rose to $ 450 billion on Wednesday, the third-highest on record.

“The early part of the US curve is flooded with cash and no relief is in sight,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients. “The Fed’s cash wave is likely to continue to drown out any significant initial returns.”

The excess cash at the beginning of the curve has been stimulated by the central bank’s ongoing asset purchase program, commonly known as quantitative easing, as well as by the reduction of the general Treasury account. The latter has been driven by the impending debt cap reinstatement, due to take place in late July, and the flow of pandemic stimulus funds to taxpayers. Federal aid payments to state and local municipalities are also adding to the glut, and that is getting worse as regulatory restrictions encourage banks to reject deposits, directing that cash to money market funds.

Bank of America strategists point out that if officials don’t take action, cash will continue to accumulate in the reverse buyback program, where about three-quarters of new cash has landed since March, according to their estimates. Cabana and Lima predict that use could rise to $ 475 billion by the end of this month, which would be above the 2015 record, and reach more than $ 800 billion by the end of July.

This also means that, with persistently low interest rates, trading opportunities at the beginning of the curve are limited. Cabana and Lima are “now less convinced” that there will be a steepening of the curve between September and December for spreads between future interest rate agreements and overnight index swaps, while also expecting FRA spreads -OIS March 2022 are further adjusted.

