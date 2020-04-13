The books were included in the new list of exceptions to social, preventive and compulsory isolation. that the Government ordered on Saturday, a few hours after President Alberto Fernández ordered that the quarantine be extended until April 26.

“Administrative decision 490, which expanded the list of activities and services excepted from social, preventive and compulsory isolation to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus, enabled the sale of books on the Internet and their home delivery,” clarified the Ministry of Productive Development through a statement.

The rule, which increased the number of activities that can function within the framework of the provisions of article 6, paragraph 22, of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 297/20, includes in point 7 the “sale of bookstore supplies and supplies computer scientists, exclusively under the modality of home delivery. In no case may the public be served”, Specified the portfolio.

This section includes the sale of books on the Internet, although it does not allow the opening of the premises to the street of the bookstores. In order for people related to these activities to make home deliveries, they must process the “Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation – Covid-19 Emergency” (CUHC), which will be personal and non-transferable and must be processed through the “Procedures to Distance ”(TAD), entering https://tramitesadistancia.gob.ar.

The portfolio he runs Matías Kulfas He went out to make this clarification, since when referring to “bookstores”, the sector had doubts about whether or not it was included in the exception. The publishers most concerned were those dedicated to the printing of school textbooks, since their persistence in the business depends a lot on what they sell during the first months of the school calendar.

“We are a national publisher that is over 20 years old, dedicated to textbooks for secondary level, in addition to books on education, social sciences, among others. Like all publishers, we rely heavily on seasonal sales, March through May. This situation took us at the worst time, “he told Infobae Andrés Gabor, owner of the publishing house Maipue.

Regarding the decision to include among the exceptions to the books, the businessman stated that they sell units through their website, but they have to “analyze how to implement the shipments to gradually deliver them,” said Gabor. Until now, The company only sold digital books, which represent just 4% of normal turnover at this time.

Others of new exceptions to isolation They are: the circulation of people with disabilities and those included in the autism spectrum disorder group; banking with customer service, exclusively with a shift system; and workshops for maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles, exclusively for public transport, vehicles of the security and armed forces, vehicles affected by health benefits or personnel authorized to circulate.

The sectors of sale of spare parts, parts and pieces for automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles may also work, only under the modality of door-to-door delivery, as well as those dedicated to the manufacture of tires, sale and repair of the same, Exclusively for public transport, vehicles of the security and armed forces, vehicles affected by health benefits or personnel authorized to circulate, in accordance with current regulations.