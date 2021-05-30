exceptional use pesticides are commonly used

05/30/2021 at 8:04 AM CEST

Pesticides of various kinds that are prohibited by the EU and that can only be used exceptionally are being used in Spain on a “routine” basis. This is what the Ombudsman warns, who recalls the damage that this situation causes to other species and to the environment in general. Therefore, it has asked the Government to restrict these exceptional uses of certain pesticides as much as possible.

The Ombudsman calls on the Government for “more control” in permits for the exceptional use of pesticides and other phytosanitary products that are harmful to human health and the environment and are not authorized by the European Union, after detecting that there is a ” irregularity ‘in the issuance “repeated for years” of the exceptional authorizations of some of them.

In the opinion of the institution, the administrative procedure followed when granting exceptional authorizations is not transparent and the resolutions are not sufficiently motivated in justifying the exceptionality, which leads it to believe that there is no emergency situation or an unforeseeable risk justified by such authorizations.

This has been transmitted by the acting defender, Francisco Fernández Marugán, to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, to which he has sent seven suggestions to improve the control and application of the exceptional permits that are used in situations of “phytosanitary emergency” , reports Europa Press.

Specifically, the institution seeks that the Ministry improves the transparency, publicity and motivation of the administrative resolutions by which these permits are granted.

Phytosanitary products are used to prevent and combat pests in crops and the most widely used are insecticides, fungicides and herbicides. The Defender recalls that some of them they are ‘harmful to human health, to other animals such as bees, or to the environment, and that is why its use has been banned or not authorized in the EU ”.

These exceptional uses provided for in European and national legislation allow them to be used when the pest cannot be managed “by other reasonable means”, but insists that they must be “scientifically justified” and must be used for “specific uses” for a maximum of 120 days.

Fernández Marugán received a complaint from an environmental association in early 2021 alleging that these exceptional concessions were being carried out in Spain “routinely”, without the proper controls or the necessary scientific and technical studies.

Therefore, after admitting the complaint, he asked the department headed by Luis Planas for information to prove compliance with current regulations in the exceptional authorization of the marketing in 2020 and 2021 of five unauthorized active substances and the number of permits granted.

On the other hand, the Ombudsman also asked about the autonomous communities that had requested the authorization, about the specific steps of the procedure and also wanted to know if the duty to actively disseminate environmental information on the exceptional authorizations granted on said substances had been fulfilled.

After analyzing the question, the Defender urges to modify the regulations that regulates the procedure for the evaluation of phytosanitary products, so that a specific reference is included to the evaluation of requests for exceptional authorization or, failing that, that such requests are submitted to the Commission for the Evaluation of Phytosanitary Products, with the intervention of the environmental and consumer rights organizations.

In addition, the institution suggests to the Ministry that permit grants are ‘adequately motivated’ and for the sake of transparency, it considers it “appropriate” to inform the population of the exceptional authorizations that are issued and to report on the technical studies and their analysis by the Administration.

The case of clothianidin

Regarding the specific case of clothianidin (which has been banned since 2013 because it is related to the disappearance of bees and other pollinators), the Ombudsman affirms that the information sent by the Ministry “does not provide conclusive scientific studies on the lack of possible alternatives ”.

In this way, it requests the Government that ‘revoke the exceptional authorization of the use of this substance in the year 2021 ″ and also suggests that the drafts of the agreements with the autonomous communities and operators in the sector be submitted to the State Bar for an opinion.

As for the regional administrations, it asks them to “reinforce” the inspection, surveillance, control and sanction mechanisms to ensure that, when a farmer uses a prohibited or unauthorized substance, risks are minimized, all conditions are met. of use and adverse effects on health or the environment are detected promptly.

It may interest you: Pesticides found in 34% of food consumed in Spain