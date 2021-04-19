Excellent rider! Noelia boasts a video riding a horse

Excellent rider! Noelia boasts video riding a horse | Instagram

The beautiful singer Noelia does not stop surprising her fans, this thanks to the fact that she shared a recent video in which it is shown riding a beautiful black stallion while doing some horse riding jumps.

For some months we have seen that she shares some photos and videos riding, although in her videos she has only been seen walking while on top of the equines, this time we had the pleasure of seeing her fully in action.

The surprise of her fans to see her doing a new activity is quite amazing, especially because of the many activities she does continuously, Noelia She is not only a renowned singer and celebrity.

Among the many activities that we have known her so far, she is: model, entrepreneur and excellent businesswoman, she gives herself the task of giving talks in charities dedicated to women who have received abuse, she is also a playmate, an actress and now riding rider.

The interpreter of “Give me a reason“She just keeps surprising her followers who admire her not only for her beauty but also for her constant energy and so happy way of living her life.

You just imagine where you want to go and you will arrive “, wrote Noelia.

A very inspiring phrase especially for those who know a little about its history and know all that it has had to fight to be in the place that it is enjoying today.

The video was shared on Instagram a day ago, it has more than 14 thousand views so far, several of her fans who wrote to her in the comment box send her many blessings and greetings, stating that she is a beautiful woman and that the sport that practice is just as beautiful.

In the video of the singer we can see it as already mentioned doing one exercises of horse ridingThis is an activity that is found within equestrian sports, this is an Olympic sport with which both the rider and the horse are qualified.

What Noelia was doing were obstacle jumps where both the rider and her horse have to synchronize quite well to be able to perform the routine that is imposed on her, the singer and businesswoman looked like a professional, it was exciting to see her perform this type of jumps.

Without a doubt, this is an excellent way to relax and enjoy a weekend to rest a little from so many activities.