Excellence for the most demanding

03/31/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Samsung has built a great reputation in the smartphone industry. And it is not for less, since with the Galaxy range they have innovated and reinvented themselves on multiple occasions until reaching what we consider to be the pinnacle of the current smartphone. All the steps that Samsung has taken, have ended up leading to a device as surprising as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is clear that it is in the highest range where the manufacturers put all the meat on the grill. And in this case Samsung brings us an exquisite recipe that raises its flavor even more in the software section, an area in which this time the company has paid special attention and that today we will give you the plate in this article.

It’s no surprise that Samsung continues to be at the top when it comes to mobile devices. In Android, few firms can compete face to face with Samsung’s Premium range, and this has been demonstrated with each passing year. The South Korean firm repeats its trident of high-end devices this year with the S21, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra being Samsung’s most advanced device to date. It is not for less, since in addition to the incredible technical specification sheet that this terminal has, it offers a set of technologies that, combined with its software, make this device a masterful experience. Although we are passing praise as soon as we begin this article, it must be emphasized that in this case it deserves them, since each of the points with which we will deal in this analysis, have been pampered by the firm. From Samsung they know that they have to be up to the task in this class of devices, especially since they are for a very demanding audience. But before talking about its design and others, you can take a look at its technical specifications in the table.

Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (227g) 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz, HDR10 +, 1500 nits

6.8 inch

QHD + (1400×3200) (515ppi) (20: 9) Exynos 2100 Processor 12/16 GB RAM Memory 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage UFS 3.1 One UI 3.1 Software / Android 11 Camera System Main Sensor 108MP, f / 1.8, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10MP periscope sensor, f / 4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10X optical zoom

10MP telephoto sensor, f / 2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3X optical zoom

Ultrawide 12MP sensor, f / 2.2, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video

40MP front camera, f / 2.2, PDAF

Video: 8K 24fps, 4K 30/60 fps, 1080p 30/60/240 fps, Slow Motion, Time Lapse Connectivity 5G SA / NSA / Sub6 / mmWave, 4G LTE, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Sensors and ports On-screen fingerprint sensor, USB 3.2 Type-C, Dual nano-SIM 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging

DESIGN AND THE ELEGANCE OF MATE

To be honest, I am not at all impartial when we talk about the use of matte black in everyday objects. It seems to me a superb choice on the part of Samsung, and above all brave the opt for plastic on the back of a premium range phone. But the truth is that today, plastic can be worked in a hundred ways, giving it a finish that meets the expectations of a device like this. Thus, in addition to this elegant design on the back, we must also talk about the design of its camera system, because in this case the firm has managed to solve to some extent its bulky and cumbersome system mimicking it with the design of the device itself. And it is that the side of it is combined with the system itself, in order to at least hide its large size and thickness. Obviously it is still as bulky as we have seen it in the more Premium Samsung ranges, but given the functionality of the sensors it incorporates, it is a price to pay. However, it should be noted that your weight is too noticeable. And it is that it is a terminal of almost 230g, heavier even than the Note 20 Ultra or the S20 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra up close

| sport

AN UNRIVALED SCREEN

If there is a section in which Samsung is undoubtedly unrivaled, it is in its panels. Currently there are no screens for mobile devices at the level of those of the South Korean manufacturer, and in this case it has demonstrated it again with the S21 Ultra 6.8-inch panel. We are talking about a screen AMOLED that goes up to 120Hz in resolution QHD +, is compatible with HDR10 + and has a maximum brightness up to 1,500 nits, becoming the best panel for a Smartphone today. This can be seen when browsing the phone’s own interface, watching a video, or using this terminal at its maximum brightness on the street. We repeat, there is no rival. And for this screen to continue to function as it should after multiple drops, it has Gorilla Glass Victus, the latest version of the manufacturer in terms of panel protection. Consuming any type of content on this screen is a complete joy. Of course, you must bear in mind that Samsung continues to bet on curved panels with the S21 Ultra. So if you are not a fan of this technology, be warned that this is not your phone. Both the standard S21 and the S21 Plus do have flat screens if you are looking for an alternative. Ultimately it comes down to taste, and I personally think that the 2.5D panel that Samsung uses is quite attractive and elegant.

Front of device

| sport

ONE UI 3.1 COMPLETE THE EXPERIENCE

We come to a section in which the company has truly made progress, and that is the software. Although it is true that it is not an exclusive section of this device, since many other Samsung terminals will enjoy One UI 3.1 and from now on, combined with its masterful table of specifications, a very complete and attractive experience is achieved. Although for years Samsung has always needed a good face lift and optimization in its software, from One UI 3.1 things change surprisingly. In our S20 FE review There were still sections to be polished in this regard, and from the South Korean firm they have worked to offer their best software experience to date. Fluid animations, outstanding resource and process management, and broadly a functional and very intuitive interface. Optimizing and finding a way to fit all the utilities that Samsung usually offers in its products is not an easy task. The company had been sinning for years to include more than it should in its devices, and finally with the arrival of One UI 3.1, they have managed to offer software at the level of devices such as OnePlus with OxygenOS, or the already known pure Android that we usually do. see on the Pixel. However, there is one factor that continues to cause problems, or perhaps it does not work as effectively as it does on other devices. I speak of fingerprint reader. As you know, Samsung has been using the ultrasonic sensor on the screen for some time, but without finding the reason for this, it continues to give problems when recognizing the fingerprint on several occasions and when it does, perhaps it does not go as fast as we would like. With all the benefits that this new version of the software brings us, it is strange that Samsung has not optimized its fingerprint sensor yet.

In addition to all the feats achieved in the software, the company has included a feature so far exclusive to the Note range; S Pen compatibility. In this way, the line between this range and the Note is even more blurred. This could indicate that the Note range could be deprecated for the firm. The compatibility with the Samsung stylus works as it should, that is, with all those software optimizations so far exclusive to the Note. Of course, that it is compatible does not mean that it is included in the box. In the event that we want to use it, we must purchase it separately.

CAMERA SYSTEM FOR THE MOST DEMANDING

As would be expected from Samsung, its most Premium range includes the best existing technologies in the photographic section. In this way, we have a system of four rear sensors, with a 108MP main, a 10MP periscope with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto and a 10MP ultrawide sensor. Samsung’s main sensor uses the ISOCELL HM3, including several improvements over the HM1 used in the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra. Among them we find improved HDR, and higher performance in low-light environments, plus better autofocus. We can verify the feats of this camera system through some photographs that we have taken with the phone.

Broadly speaking, the quality of the photos is excellent, obtaining surprising results. As you know, by default we will take photographs at a resolution of 12MP, but in case we need more resolution, we can make use of the 108MP sensor. With the ultrawide sensor we also obtain photographs that are up to par. In fact, we can also use this same sensor to take very close photos, thanks mainly to the amazing autofocus system. As for photos in low light situations, we see a great performance from the night mode, although we still have some noise in the photos. However, we found incredible detail and color saturation, making the cameras so versatile that we can get amazing results in all kinds of situations. Nor can we forget his zoom up to 100x, which we have tested and astonishes the detail of the objects in the post-processing taking into account all the zoom we are doing. However, and as might be expected, it is not a utility that we are going to take advantage of in our day-to-day life.

ALL DAY BATTERY

The battery included in this device is 5,000 mAh. Lately we see how the terminals are stuck at this number, or at 4,500 mAh. The main reason is that the use of it is being optimized more and more, making us not need a larger capacity battery for normal daily use. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a battery more than enough for this daily duration, so we will not have any problem in this regard. In addition, we also have 25W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging. As you can see, they are not as abysmal power figures as we have seen in phones such as Xiaomi, OnePlus or Oppo, among others. It is at this point that there is the greatest room for improvement. It should also be noted that Samsung does not include a charger in the box, only a charging cable. It is very likely that this trend will gradually expand in more manufacturers.

CONCLUSION

Samsung has achieved with the S21 Ultra the definitive device both in terms of specifications, screen and cameras, also elevating the experience thanks to the improvement of its software with One UI. With an elegant design, impressive performance, and a camera system to match for the most demanding, we are sure that this terminal will delight those who can afford it.