Excel formulas for beginners

Excel is the most popular software for performing calculations since its launch in 1985

The program allows to automate calculation processes through the use of mathematical formulas

The software is integrated into Microsoft 360, a service available through subscription and that includes other programs, such as Word or PowerPoint

Some tasks require many mathematical operations or work with a large volume of data. Before the popularization of computers, they were a headache, since they had to be done manually.

With the launch of Microsoft ExcelIn 1985, these complex operations were transferred to the computer with its well-known spreadsheets. Today it is essential to have basic knowledge of Excel, since we can save a lot of time if we know how to use it correctly.

According to Microsoft data, more than 1 billion people use Office around the world, so knowing a minimum of Excel is as essential as knowing how to search Google. Many companies, in fact, use spreadsheets to organize not only accounting, but many other departments as well.

Basic Excel operations

The basic unit of work in a spreadsheet is the cell. Each one is unique and is delimited by its corresponding number on the vertical axis and its letter on the horizontal axis.

To start with, you will copy the data that you will serve as the basis for mathematical operations. It is best to organize them in columns. Each mathematical operation will also require its own cell.

The Excel program recognizes mathematical formulas provided that we indicate it by means of the equal sign ‘=‘. That is why everything that is not preceded by this sign will be considered as numerical or textual information.

Sum

This is the simplest operation that the program performs. To do this, you must indicate which numbers you want to add:

Behind the equal, open parentheses and tell the program where to take the numbers from. Example: = (E15 + B5 + C4). This means that if the value of those cells changes, the result of the operation will change as well. The operation can also be performed by entering the numbers manually. Example: = (12 + 5 + 40). On this occasion, if we change the values ​​of the cells, they will not be updated in the operation. To add all values of a row or column, a selection can be made following this formula: = SUM (CELL1: CELL 2), where cell 1 is the beginning of the column and cell 2 is the end. All the values ​​that remain between these two points will be accounted for in the operation. Don’t miss the colon ‘:’

Subtraction

To perform a subtraction of values ​​we must proceed in the same way as with the addition. In this case, the sign to use will be the ‘-‘. We can select the cell numbers or write them directly ourselves. Example: = (A12-B13)

Division and arithmetic mean

In the case of division, we will put the ‘/’ sign between the cells or values ​​to calculate the ratio of the first to the second. This function is useful, for example, to calculate arithmetic means.

To perform a arithmetic average We will use the addition and division functions:

First, use the first column to determine all the numbers that we will take as our base. Next, you will need to calculate the total. To do this, you can use the SUM = (cell 1: cell X) function. Help yourself with the COUNT function to determine by how many elements we must divide the total. Example: = COUNT (cell 1: cell X). Now it only remains to link the sum with the total number of values ​​and, for this, we will use the division. Example: = cell sum / cell count. The result will be the arithmetic mean of all the indicated values. Also, the formula will update automatically if we update the values ​​or remove some.

Multiplication

The multiplication operation will be carried out by means of the asterisk ‘*’, which is what will indicate that the values ​​before and after it must be multiplied. This operation is very useful to perform, for example, the calculation of a percentage.

To get the percentage of an amount, one way to do it in Excel is:

First, indicate the number on which we want to carry out the operation, which will be in the first cell. Then, we will indicate the percentage in the next cell. For example, 8%. Excel already recognizes by itself that 8% is actually 0.08, so we only have to indicate in the formula that it directly multiply the first value by the second. Example: = A1 * A2, where A1 is the starting value and A2 is the percentage.

Properties of operations

The way to proceed in complex formulas that integrate more than one operation it will be the same as the one used manually. Those operations in brackets they will have priority over the others.

In addition, multiplications and divisions will have priority over additions and subtractions, except for those cases in which we indicate otherwise by using parentheses.

Excel also has a complex formula system with which to get the most out of the application. For now, with this guide you have everything you need to start using the software.