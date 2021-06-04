Excel experts will face off at an eSports event

When we hear the word “eSports”, generally – or always – we associate it with video game competitions that have grown tremendously in recent years. Fortnite, League of Legends, Street Fighter or Call of Duty are just a few examples of franchises that take advantage of the popularity of the competitive sector. However, and believe it or not, eSports are about to receive a new guest: Excel. Yes, we are talking about Microsoft software.

How did the spreadsheet app end up in esports? The idea belongs to the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC), a competition that brings together Excel experts to solve all kinds of problems in the app. However, it is important to make it clear that this competition has been around for years. However, the 2021 edition aims to make more noise broadcasting live the world championship.

Financial modeling as an e-sport. Watch eight top financial modelers around the world work their mad #Excel skills on June 8 at 12 PM UTC. Find out more (and check out the merch): https://t.co/GqkmWjSFOo – Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) June 4, 2021

Eight competitors from eight countries will play a multiplayer showdown in Excel. That is, everyone against everyone. “You have the opportunity to sit in a front row seat and see how they build the models that have earned them the top positions. After the battle, we will make sure to share the financial models with the spectators. Take this opportunity to learn some tricks used. by some of the brightest minds in financial modeling, “they add.

The eight Excel experts who aspire to glory

Participants in the Financial Modeling World Cup will be Andrew Ngai (United Kingdom), Michael Jarman (Canada), Stéphanie Annerose (United States), Jason Webber (South Africa), Gabriela Strój (Poland), Anup Agarwal (India), John Lim (Australia) ) and Jeff Heng Siang Tan (Malaysia). It is they who will compete to obtain the glory of Excel next June 8. The event, as mentioned previously, can be followed live through the following link.

As mentioned by the FMWC organizers, there will be $$ 20,000 to distribute to the winners of different categories. If you are passionate about calculation models and Excel, you cannot miss the Financial Modeling World Cup. Okay, it may not be as exciting as the Street Fighter world championship, but it is interesting that an activity so far removed from video games gets on the e-sports train with a global reach broadcast.

