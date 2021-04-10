Exceeds Kim Kardashien in a swimsuit Anastasia Kvitko! | Instagram

The pretty socialite Kim Kardashian shared a post on Instagram where she appears showing her charms in a tiny black swimsuit two-piece, according to certain comments from her fans, no one can beat her, including the model Anastasia Kvitko.

Surely you know both the name of Kylie Jenner’s older sister and the model’s Anastasia kvitko whom her admirers have dubbed her as “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, this thanks to the enormous curves of which she possesses.

This is the effect that the businesswoman manages to cause, because Kvitko is not the only celebrity on social networks who has been named that way.

The same case occurred with the disappeared Joselyn Cano who in life was known as “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” despite being born in the United States, this nickname was earned thanks to the fact that she had Mexican ancestry on the part of both parents.

Also read: Now Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire!

Since Kim Kardashian became popular, for several years now, it has been a constant trend in some social networks, not only for its beauty but also for some scandals in which it has been involved.

Despite the fact that new celebrities and beauties are constantly appearing in the fashion and entertainment industry Kim kardashian does not lose her crown as one of the women who in addition to being influential is also one of the most beautiful not only in the United States but also in other countries.

It may interest you: Captive Anastasia Kvitko With her fishnet and lace stockings!

In the publication he shared on April 2, exactly a week ago, there were a total of 6 photos in which he appears showing off his figure with this tiny black swimsuit, it is two pieces and leaves his charms in view of all his fans.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS CLICK HERE.

“The blue lagoon”, she shared in the description of her publication in which in three photos of her she appears next to her children, who enjoy the water like Kim and also two other people who cannot be identified because they are within the water and you can’t see their faces, the only thing you notice is that all three are women, they could probably be the socialite and her sisters.

In the first image, Kanye West’s wife is still in the water, but only from the hips inward, while she shows off her tiny and characteristic waist and huge charms, she is raising her arms a little, placing them behind her head.

Read also: Before and after Mia Khalifa Impressive changes!

In the second photo, the water already reaches her knees, so its beautiful curves can be appreciated in a better way, the landscape that is seen behind her is really impressive, it seems a place that the hand of the man has not yet reached. man, this because it looks pretty natural.

For the next two images her eldest daughter North West appears in the water like her, she is perhaps about to use a life preserver because she is holding it with her hands in the second photo while she is getting out of the water.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In the third photograph you can see the owner of SKIMS inside the water, even so its curves stand out due to the crystalline water that has attracted the attention of millions. It is a complete paradise!

This publication has more than 6 million Likes, it has become popular, between the combination of the landscape and Kim Kardashian’s black swimsuit, which according to certain Internet users far exceeds other models on social networks, as was the case. by Anastasia Kvitko when we have the information.