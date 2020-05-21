Telemundo

Alondra Gonzalez is representative of the Famous Team at Exatlon USA

Although this season of Exatlon USA is suspended by the coronavirus pandemic that threatens the world, the participants of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” have returned to their homes following the instructions of health specialists, and little by little have been fitting into this “new normal “That we all have to live. Such is the case of Lark “Nona” Gonzalez, the soccer player of Famous Team, who has spent his time at the quarantine house resuming his favorite activities.

“Ninth” It has become one of the key pieces of the red team, and since the beginning of the competition it remained focused and firmly on the rise with an unstoppable winning streak, reaching the first place in the table, surpassing what it was until now. the strongest, the Contestant Chuy Almada.

The club América forward made a stop in her day to day to talk with the hosts of the television program specialized in sports of the chain Telemundo Headlines and More, Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu, where he made some revelations of his time in Exatlon United States, between them:

1- Being a Club América player represents the challenge of your life.

2- The transition from professional football to Exatlon USA was very difficult because it went from a team discipline to a completely individual one.

3- The principle did not believe that it could, but little by little it consolidated itself in the competition.

4- His strongest rival is Chuy Almada and he visualizes himself with him in the final, to return to the competition.

Among other things, he also told how they found out about the Coronavirus pandemic that would prevent them from continuing in the competition for now, and he sent a message to his followers through the Headlines and More screens. Do not miss the interview here!

What you need to know about Alondra Gonzalez

He is a star of the Mexican women’s soccer league

At 25 years old, “Nona”, as she is affectionately nicknamed by her classmates Exatlon United States, spent two years competing in the Liga MX Femenil, as striker for America.

He began his career with the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara

Her position was as a defense and she rose as champion in 2017 with that same team.

From Chivas, he jumped to the Eagles of America

She was hired by the archrival of Chivas and there she was also crowned champion and one of the best soccer players in all of Mexico.

She is a girl who loves family and good times

Alondra declared in networks that thanks to the care and love of her father “she has such high expectations of a man”, she declares herself very close to her friends and family and constantly thanks them for being her most faithful support in her sports career and now in Exatlon United States, where he hopes to return soon.

