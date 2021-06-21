EXATLON’s Nathalia Sánchez reveals her mania peeing

Telemundo Nathalia Sánchez is part of Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

EXATLON is a test of strength and physical prowess, as the Reds and Blues athletes show each day as they compete for advancement to the final moments of the program, which are seen on the horizon.

And like any reality show, in addition to showing the talent of the participants on the tracks and in the demanding circuits they face each day, the public that follows the competition learns to know them more closely, not only because of the way they they behave but also by their confessions.

The participants usually share with the public details of their lives and this time, in a very nice video, several of the EXATLON warriors had no “but” to speak in front of those manias that characterize them and that very few know about them. .

And despite the fact that each contestant openly referred to their hobbies, the Colombian Nathalia Sánchez was one of those who attracted the most attention with her revelation, not only because of her sincerity but because she mentioned a detail that for many could be quite private , but that she wanted to express.

With her grace and sympathy, the Olympic athlete assured that, perhaps out of nerves, or without a real explanation that satisfies her, every time she faces an important challenge in the competition, her sphincters play her past and false alarms.

Nathalia assured that in those instants prior to her physical confrontations, she has a very strong desire to go to the bathroom, even if she has finished going or there is nothing to evacuate.

“I have to pee before every run, every race. I don’t even want to, but I know I’m going, and I have to pee, “said the young woman, causing a lot of grace.

In this Telemundo video, you can hear Nathalia’s confession at the second 0:59

Nathalia, who has more than 16,000 followers on Instagram, has shown her strength and power throughout the competition, and has managed to win the affection of the public.

Nathalia is 28 years old and is a consecrated professional gymnast, who has given many triumphs to Colombians practicing her discipline.

One of the greatest achievements of this athlete, who is also an expert nutrition coach, occurred in 2008, when she was the first gymnast from her country to qualify for the Summer Olympics. Likewise, among her achievements, she stands out having been runner-up in the Pan American Games.

