EXATLON’s Kelvin Renteria reveals his strategy

Telemundo Kelvin Renteria returns to Team Contendientes in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of EXATLON United States continues at full speed from the beautiful lands of the Dominican Republic, and this time the eyes of the followers of the Telemundo show fell on Kelvin Noé Renteria, after winning the safe conduct medal.

El Vaquero showed his claw and strength and was able to make his dream of achieving an advantage come true that would give him some peace of mind, in the midst of the fiercest part of Telemundo’s competition, which this season has been full of many surprises and unforeseen events.

As if it were a premonition, the contestant of the blues, revealed what will be his strategy to be able to advance until the last days of the sports reality, where he hopes to reach

And as he had anticipated, if that were the case, and as reported by the official EXATLON page on Instagram, Kelvin Renteria, he won the safe conduct medal and will keep it.

In a sincere dialogue with the EXATLON host, Frederik Oldenburg, the Cowboy revealed that among his plans to win the competition is precisely not to give up his medal to have a break in case he needs it.

“I have my mind fixed on trying to reach the final week, I think I am very focused on that, and if it were the case to win the medal, I would gladly keep it,” Kelvin had already revealed before achieve his feat, and reiterated that he will do so.

The athlete from the Contending team said that having that medal makes him feel a little more secure and will not put him at risk, because that extra help is part of his plans to advance in the competition, which according to some recognized youtubers who follow the show , it could happen at the end of July or the first week of August.

“The truth is that I have never thought of changing it, and then nothing … I believe in what I am capable of and that medal would give me a mattress for the future, and nothing … whatever happens,” added Kelvin.

The athlete, who has the support of many netizens who see him as the possible winner of EXATLON, also showed that along with his effort and discipline, he has a little extra help, of divine level.

El Vaquero, showed his immense faith, and assured that from above they are always helping him, because what he has his eyes set on victory, and boy has it served him a lot.

“I totally trust in God and in me… and nothing, going forward”, concluded Kelvin.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories