EXATLON: Will Denisse Novoa ask for forgiveness?

After the expulsion of two participants from the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, little is known about the reasons behind this drastic measure taken by the production of Exatlon United States that has cost these young people their participation within the stellar competition program of the Telemundo network.

Total secrecy

Beyond the statement mentioned by the presenter of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg, where he assures that Exatlon United States, taking into account its strict rules, was obliged to dispense with both athletes and suspend six others, little is known about the reasons, beyond some speculations that have been shared on social networks.

But as the days of what was a particularly intense week have passed, both Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre have reappeared on their respective social media. In them, the two former Exatlon United States athletes thanked all their followers for their unconditional support during the difficult time they are living, and also assured that they would do live sessions where they would answer all the questions from their followers, which is supposed to clarify a bit more the picture with respect to what happened in the competition.

Denisse Novoa: Will you apologize to Telemundo for your lack of EXATLON?

Much has been said, especially what Denisse Novoa will say in this live session that she will hold through her Instagram account on Thursday, April 15, where she promised to respond to all her followers because she considers that she owes them an explanation.

Let us remember that Novoa has a very important past with Telemundo, the girl participated in the second season of Exatlon United States and raised sighs from the followers thanks to her surprising beauty, but she was also impacted by her sports prowess, which quickly made her a favorite of take the title, that before the injury that took her out of the competition at that time.

But this time, and in view of an alleged breach of contract with Telemundo, there has been tireless comment on how the girl’s relationship with the production company would be, because in addition to being an accomplished athlete, Denisse Novoa is an actress, and has done several small participations in different soap operas and series of the chain. In fact, his brother Mauricio Novoa, is dedicated to acting professionally and has also participated in different dramatic projects of the channel.

In anticipation of this live session, all the fan portals have put together different unofficial hypotheses, but one, the one that perhaps most catches our attention, is that of YouTuber JacoJRx2, who assures that Denisse Novoa would not want to close the doors with the Hispanic television:

At this point it is difficult to think that Denisse Novoa will return to the competition, at least this season, but indeed it would be very smart of him not to close the doors with the television channel that gave him the opportunity in the beginning.

For now, we only have to wait until April 15 to see and hear everything that Pantera Novoa has to say.

