Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

Since last January 26, 2021, when the fifth season of Exatlon United States began, the competition has continued uninterrupted, that until today April 15, when we will not see the athletes of the Famous and Contending teams giving their all in the arenas of the Dominican Republic.

Intense weeks at Exatlon United States

After the expulsion of two athletes and suspension of six, the competition entered its 12th week wrapped in much controversy, and full of heart attack situations, a lot of drama, but better circuits and impressive prizes, so much so that on April 11, For the first time in history, the participating athletes competed in two SUV-style trucks, which ended up in the hands of Team Famosos.

In addition to this, the Reds are currently celebrating a good streak of wins and points, coupled with the return of one of the strongest athletes in the competition, Jacobo García, who was welcoming his baby into the world with another former athlete from Exatlon United States, Dayleen Santana. The name of the adorable prince of the house is “Ezra”, which means “God Helps”, a beautiful tribute to the Christian faith of both warriors.

EXATLON Why isn’t it airing on April 15?

Exatlon United States will not take place on the night of April 15, 2021 because Telemundo will give up its space for the Latin American Music Awards. Known as the LAMAs, this ceremony brings together the best of Spanish music year after year to celebrate our identity and everything that makes us unique.

The Latin AMAs in 2021 will have an impressive catalog of stars from the artistic world, who will gather to sing in a completely live broadcast on the Telemundo network, on Thursday, April 15, starting at 7 pm/6c at the BB&T Center in Sunrise , Florida.

The award ceremony has a series of impactful musical presentations up its sleeve and the list of stars that will arrive on stage includes: Alaina Castillo, Alejandro Fernández, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, IAmChino, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Manuel Turizo, Maluma , Mariah Angeliq, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Omar Courtz, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes, Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.

When does Exatlon United States return to the screens?

Starting on April 16 at its regular hours, Exatlon United States returns to the screens from Monday to Friday, with special elimination Sundays.

Follow Exatlon Now Same on Facebook

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓