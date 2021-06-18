EXATLON: Who is in 2nd place on the table?

Telemundo Wilmarie Negrón

The fifth season of the Telemundo network’s stellar competition program, Exatlon United States, is already in a crucial stage where each athlete is defining their place within the final matches for the days when everything will be decided and we will know to the man and woman who will rise with the title of winners of “The Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, as the sporting battle that takes place in the most spectacular stages of the Dominican Republic has been called.

An unprecedented season

There is no doubt that the fifth season of Exatlon United States has been a particularly different one from everything we knew in relation to this Reality of athletics. We have experienced difficult personal moments up close, such as the death of the mother of former Team Contendientes participant Martín Keuchkerian, the expulsion of two athletes and the sanctions against many others for having breached the rules of the program, and of course, the endless lines of injured and even the reinforcements that have been added.

But it is perhaps the reinforcements that have generated the most controversy and conversation between fans of both teams. Especially the last four who joined Exatlon United States less than a month ago, Wilmarie Negrón and Andoni García, for Team Contendientes, and Dania Aguillón and Jorge Hugo Giraldo (already eliminated) for Team Famosos.

Much has been said about these athletes on social networks, since they would have Andoni participating as little as possible in the circuits so that he can reach the grand final of the competition, and more recently about Wilmarie Negrón, who has shown a long winning streak and now, in the performance table, he is on his way to dethrone Norma Palafox from first place, which has generated all kinds of comments from fans of both teams.

In the performance table of the athletes who continue in Exatlon United States, Norma Palafox, from Team Famosos, continues as the global leader, with 253 wins, and 153 defeats, totaling 60.47% effectiveness, but there would be another woman who would be practically “On the heels” of Norma, and no, she is not exactly another of the athletes who, like Norma, have been part of the competition since day one, it is Wilmarie Negrón, who arrived at the competition three weeks ago, and she is already only a couple of wins away from being the leader of Exatlon United States and thus displacing Palafox from the first place in which she has held comfortably for weeks.

To date, Negrón has 40 victories and 24 defeats, which gives her a 60.00% effectiveness, and raised her to second place, slightly below Norma. Of course, this, taking into account that Wilmarie joined the competition recently, has generated a lot of reactions in favor, and against. Do not miss this video with more information.

On this the fans do not stop commenting: “It’s easy Wilmary and Andoni are fresh, it doesn’t seem fair that they are above Ana and Mirna and near Palafox they have been for 22 weeks and it is not the same to play three or four weeks at Unlike them it is not fairooooo. ” One user assures, while another says that “I am only going to say that Wilmarie entered two weeks ago and a little more, it is not fair that she is above Mirna, Ana, Viviana and Norma, she may have few careers but at the time of choosing a leader you must see how many races he has, won and lost. “

The reality is that Wilmarie has had fewer passes, so her percentage of wins and losses is higher for the little time she has in the competition, at such an important moment, and very close to starting the individual challenges.

