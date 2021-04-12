EXATLON: When does Jacobo García return?

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon USA has been one plagued with injuries, expulsions, absences, but also many triumphs and great defeats that have already turned into an unparalleled edition, which we are sure will leave an indelible mark on its audience.

The controversies and compromising situations have been more than the tender moments within the competition. One of those adorable situations is the one that one of those who we would dare say is living is among the best participants of the challenge. This is the participant of Team Famosos, Jacobo García, who had already participated in Exatlon United States, but returned again in search of a rematch to achieve.

A special year for Jacobo García

The fifth edition of Exatlon United States, the one that marked the return of Jacobo to the sands of the Dominican Republic, came in a very special year for him. Jacobo is about to finish his university career and also has just become the father of a beautiful baby with his partner, also a former Exatlon participant, Dayleen Santana.

In an adorable interview we had with both of them, where they introduced us to their little baby, whom they named Ezra, a name with a very deep meaning that means “God Helps”, in homage to what their deep faith has meant to both of them. Christian.

The birth of Ezra took Jacobo out of Exatlon United States, but only temporarily, since the athlete, who at the time of his departure was at the top of the performance table, sympathetically assured that he was facing a difficult circuit – that of being a father – that would serve as training to return to competition as soon as possible.

When does Jacobo García return?

We are sure that when Jacobo García returns to the fifth season of Exatlon United States, it will be a well-received sum in his Team Famosos, which today has one participant expelled: Frank Beltre, and three suspended: Norma Palafox, Eric Showtime Alejandro and Nathalia Sánchez . For having committed an apparent “serious offense” that is still officially unknown.

Different YouTube portals for fans assure that in real time, the wait for the original “Tarzan”, Jacobo García, would have already ended because he is already back at Exatlon United States, giving everything for his team and for himself. With an added incentive, little Ezra. Do not miss this video with more information about it:

What else is known in real time?

In addition to this, in the video they also assure that although in real time Jacobo García would already be back on the sands of the Dominican Republic, which means that in approximately 15 days we will see him on the screen, as of today it is unknown if would come two replacements from Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, or if indeed they would eventually join the competition.

Meanwhile, the 12th week of Exatlon USA continues to make history with imposing prizes, heart attack circuits and even reinforcements that have left everyone speechless with their sports skills, there is no doubt that the competition is getting better and better.

