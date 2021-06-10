EXATLON: When does Andoni García return to the competition?

Telemundo Andoni García was part of Team Contendientes in the 2nd season of Exatlon USA

During the fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, much has been said about events that will leave their mark long after the man and woman who will triumph are known. There have been expulsions, penalties for breaking the rules, millionaire prizes, heart attack competitions, a romance, but in the meantime, we would dare to say that what has predominated the most have been injuries, which began shortly after starting the fifth season with the then member of Team Contendientes, Andrea Nerio, and since then, up to this point, they seem to have no end.

Andoni García: A welcome reinforcement … and injured

After a long losing streak that looked endless in the blue team, the arrival of the reinforcement Andoni García was a pleasant injection of strength for the team, who at first glance already seemed without much encouragement, because they faced a Famous Team that it featured several very strong athletes and felt indestructible. But something has made clear to us Exatlon United States, we can never take anything for granted, because everything changes from one moment to another.

Andoni García came to Exatlon United States in previous seasons, where he was one step away from caressing victory, thus becoming an emblematic face of the competition, as his athletic prowess became an example to follow within the so-called “fiercest competition of the planet ”.

In the fifth season we have all witnessed the return of Andoni García, as a reinforcement of Team Contendientes, along with the champion of another Telemundo program, El Domo del Dinero, Wilmarie Negrón. Since he arrived, Andoni stood out not only for his impeccable passes on each circuit, but because upon his arrival with Negrón, he gave Team Contendientes that necessary injection to turn defeats into triumphs and make the competition much more interesting, in one stage. truly crucial.

But as always, the most constant guest in the fifth season of Exatlon United States returned. The injuries returned and both Garcia and Wilmarie were hit in the middle of the circuit. Although Wilmarie is already back and scoring points, the next return of Andoni García is still awaited in the competition, to continue his winning streak that could lead him directly to the grand final, and thus once and for all, reach the glory within Exatlon United States.

In this video, courtesy of the JacoJRx2 fan portal, they comment a bit about Andoni’s injury and a possible announcement by competition host Frederik Oldenburg.

In the video they comment that on Thursday, June 10, it is expected that Oldenburg will give a status on the whereabouts of Andoni García and his next return to the competition, because in real time he is already back and accumulating a score of the way he’s used to.

On behalf of the fans of the blue team, we hope that the return of Andoni García will indeed materialize, to continue on the way to the outcome of the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

