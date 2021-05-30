EXATLON When are Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García coming back?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

Almost as frequent as the numerous injuries of the athletes, the heart attack circuits, the numerous awards, or even the drama among the participants, have been the sanctions within the fifth season of Exatlon United States, which have been unprecedented in history of the competition, marking a definitive before and after within the so-called “fiercest battle on the planet”, where each athlete is closer and closer to reaching the ultimate glory. But something is very clear already, to achieve this triumph, you must follow the rules.

“Breach of Contract”

This phrase has already become a custom within Exatlon United States. One of the moments that will go down in history within the competition was when Frederik Oldenburg, before starting a circuit, announced that two athletes would be definitively expelled from the competition and another 6 sanctioned and frozen outside the circuits for several days, after breach the contract that they signed at the beginning of the fifth season, where there were several strict rules that each athlete agreed to comply with and apparently did not do so.

Much has been said about this: Cell phones within the competition, possible romances between the participants, and even illicit substances, but until today we have not had official confirmation that it would have happened within Exatlon United States, and why the strong sanctions that have been imposed on the athletes in the competition program.

When are Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García coming back?

Last Sunday, May 23, before starting the duel for the permanence where “El Brujo” Rafa Soriano was eliminated, the presenter Frederik Oldenburg gave the news that shook Team Famosos in the deepest: Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García incurred Failure to comply with the competition rules and for this reason they would be suspended for a whole week. What on the day of the publication of this note, Sunday May 30, has been a hard blow for the red team, which has suffered a dramatic drop in performance, with a Team Contendientes revived after the arrival of new and powerful reinforcements.

The return of Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, after their abrupt sanction, is supposed to be the next Sunday of elimination, that is, May 30, but this will not be the case, following Oldenburg’s comment when he reported their whereabouts. , both athletes would rejoin Team Famosos the week that begins on May 31 to continue their passage through the competition.

Let us remember that, as a curious fact, neither Jeyvier Cintrón, nor Jacobo García, were sanctioned in the first round, since apparently Cintrón would not have committed fouls at that time, and Jacobo was temporarily out of the competition, welcoming the world to his son with former competition athlete Dayleen Santana.

Facts like this are, without a doubt, a clear precedent for athletes who want to join Exatlon USA in future seasons. If you have the skills you are welcome, but first you must have something very clear, the rules!

