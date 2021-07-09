EXATLON: What is Jeyvier Cintrón’s open secret?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

The fifth season of the successful competition program of the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, has stood out not only for its impressive circuits and heart attack duels by athletes of the highest level, it has also been a day full of injured, sanctioned, expelled for having failed to comply the high standards, and much more. Some of us thought that after everything that happened during the fourth season, the fifth installment would be a calm one, but it was not like that, there is no doubt that this edition of Exatlon United States will be one to remember.

Jeyvier Cintrón: A path of success

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican boxer belonging to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, since its inception has maintained a constant path of success. Only at the end of the month of May, Jeyvier, along with another of the strong men of the red team, Jacobo García, suffered a blow on his way to the grand final, both did not escape the wave of sanctions, and were absent for that reason a week of sports reality, but the reality is that Cintrón returned with everything to the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic and has positioned himself comfortably at the top of the performance table, winning numerous awards for himself and his team in parallel.

What is Jeyvier’s open secret?

Although in the fifth season the frictions and attitudes of each participant have been in evidence, something has characterized Jeyvier and it has been his smile and good attitude in each situation where we have seen him in front of the cameras. But everything indicates that it is not only what the audience sees at home, sources say that Jeyvier Cintrón would be the best-behaved contestant of the entire fifth season of Exatlon United States, both on the circuits and outside of them.

In the video below, courtesy of the Exatlon United States fan portal, VideosTop, they reveal that Jeyvier would have stood out for his good attitude, camaraderie, respect and solidarity with his fellow athletes. Do not miss in detail all the comments of Jeyvier Cintrón here:

The followers did not take long to express their opinions differing from this comment about Jeyvier Cintrón, since they assure that it would not be the correct thing to indicate that he has an impeccable conduct when, as we said above, he was sanctioned along with Jacobo García for having breached the contract and the strict rules from the competition.

This follower said the following: “Yeivier is not so disciplined, he was sanctioned with Jacobo, he has his tantrums when he loses like the others.” Another user said: “Jeyvier was also punished along with Jacobo, what lies are you talking about ???”, and opinions like this were the ones that predominated among the comments on the video.

Of course, there are also those who support these athletes: “What is the truth of Jeivier? You are always talking crazy, Jeivier AND Kevin are the best and are always looking for something bad to damage the reputation of the athletes as they did with the Panther and The Reds boy let yourselves be ashamed if you have nothing good to say, say nothing but do not harm the athletes who go out of their way to win and aim well, ok the Reds are good and the Blues are also good athletes. “

On the other hand, the rejection of a new season with well-known athletes was felt. This fan commented the following: “Do not repeat that everyone is new because the old win prizes and the new lose.”

The truth is that we have little time left for the end of a long season like no other. Forward, champions!

