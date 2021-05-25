EXATLON What happened to Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García?

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

If we had to decide what has been the most controversial in the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, it has undoubtedly been the numerous suspensions of nine contestants so far and the definitive expulsion of two of them, Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, without receive an official explanation of why so far.

The official reasons have been a “breach of contract rules”, which have led to the athletes being punished, without giving in-depth details about what exactly is happening in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, and why it hadn’t happened before. What is certain is that the fifth season of Exatlon USA will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the history of this competition.

Two expulsions and six suspensions

The news fell like a bomb to all Exatlon United States fans, and it was its presenter, Frederik Oldenburg, who revealed an unprecedented fact, six athletes, Norma Palafox, Nathalia Sánchez, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, Rafael “El Brujo “Soriano (already eliminated), Octavio” Tavo “Gonzalez and” La Cazadora “Viviana Michell, were temporarily suspended from the competition and two, Denisse Novoa, and” El Tanque “Frank Beltre, definitely expelled.

The reason, “breach of contract”, according to a statement that Exatlon United States production shared with us at the time:

“In order to preserve the integrity of the competition, there are strict rules and guidelines that all Exatlon USA participants must follow. Some athletes broke these rules and are being reprimanded. Our highest priority is to foster a safe and fair competitive environment for all participants and to ensure that anyone who violates the program’s rules and regulations is reprimanded. “

What really happened with Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García?

Another bomb reached the sands of Exatlon United States when, last Sunday, May 23, before starting the fight for permanence, Frederik Oldenburg revealed that this battle, and the rest of the week that began on May 24, would be without two important presences of Team Famosos, Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, because, as would have already happened, they allegedly “broke the rules” and were reprimanded, disabling them for a week.

This comes at a critical time for both teams, where four reinforcements are added that could definitely change the pace of the competition. When Frederik gave the news, it was possible to notice the annoyance of some of the companions of these two admonished athletes. Much has been said, including that, as in the previous situation, they would have discovered cell phones again, which would have generated the production reaction, and again leads us to the same question, if this is such a strict rule, Who is entering the phones into the competition? Do not miss this video that provides more information in detail:

The opinions of the fans of the competition, in this video and throughout all social networks, have not been long in coming, showing very annoyed by the fact that they continue to sanction athletes, without any sincere explanation to the audience. This was said by a follower: “It shocks me that they never give explanations about why they are suspended, if it weren’t for us the audience would not have a rating …”

What do you think is happening in Exatlon United States?

