EXATLON USA: Where are Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre?

The expected Sunday April 11th arrived at Exatlon United States where the final whereabouts of two participants in the competition so far would be known, Denisse Novoa, from Team Contendientes, and Frank Beltre, from Team Famosos, who would have been expelled for an alleged foul serious that represented a breach of contract within the program of the Telemundo network.

A controversial expulsion

The departure of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre would have been plagued with a lot of controversy since the news began to spread since, the information that different portals for fans revealed and that we were able to confirm in Now It would be linked to the fact that apparently illicit substances had been found on them. these athletes and even cell phones. Two things that go against the strict regulations of Telemundo regarding this television program.

Regarding this, we went directly to Telemundo, who issued us an official statement in relation to this without revealing the exact names of the athletes affected or the fouls committed:

“In order to preserve the integrity of the competition, there are strict rules and guidelines that all Exatlon USA participants must follow. Some athletes broke these rules and are being reprimanded. Our highest priority is to foster a safe and fair competitive environment for all participants and to ensure that anyone who violates the program’s rules and regulations is reprimanded. “

Exatlon United States exit

Since the controversial news of the expulsion of these athletes is known, much has been said about when would be the date on which they would no longer be in the competition, and according to production times and the time between what we see in On the screen, everything indicates that from today Sunday, April 11, in a special fight night for cars, Denisse and Frank would no longer be part of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

But … what would this farewell be like? The speculation about it has not stopped, some say that they would simply stop appearing on the screen, as happened with the participant Shayra Medal in the fourth season, when after Team Contendientes returned to the game after the COVID-19 quarantine, no the girl was seen again and there was no comment about it. Others say that at the beginning of the program it would be the presenter Frederik Oldenburg who would pronounce on the matter, but all these doubts were dispelled today when the presenter Frederik Oldenburg said exactly the words of the official statement.

He also confirmed that, as we reported exclusively, neither Denisse Novoa nor Frank Beltre will continue in Exatlon United States, but without pausing he also indicated that “We must continue” and that is how he began to receive the replacement of the injured Contestant Cesar Castro, it is about Oracio Gutierrez Jr. who has already joined your team.

In parallel to the expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, we learned that there are several sanctioned athletes, among which Norma Palafox, Ana Parra and Rafael Soriano stand out, said sanction disables them from participating for three days.

Where are Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre?

Although there has not been a definitive statement on the whereabouts of both athletes, it is estimated that they are already in their respective homes, passing this bitter drink with their families and resuming their lives outside of Exatlon United States.

