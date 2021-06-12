EXATLON USA: Week without strong women in Team Famosos

Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

Among so many difficult and unprecedented situations that have developed in the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, there is a very particular one that has not diminished since the start of this installment on January 26, injuries. Since the fifth season opened its days, many athletes have suffered hard blows in full circuits, which has led them to rest for weeks, and in some cases to abandon the dream of being crowned winner or winner of the call ” Fiercest competition on the planet. “

But already facing week 21 of a particularly extensive edition, the exhaustion of the athletes is beginning to be noticed, being reflected in the new wave of injuries, which this coming week will be particularly felt by the reds, as two of their most important women strong will be recovering from certain blows they suffered on “the battlefield” of this sporting struggle.

When we say “strong women” of Team Famosos, it is more than clear that we mean the soccer player Norma Palafox, and “the hunter” Viviana Michel, two of the most constant athletes, who have been forced to slow down to recover. in a definitely crucial stage where everything begins to take the course of the grand final, when we will meet the winning man and woman.

The injured at week 21 of Exatlon United States

Go that the fifth season has been a difficult one. Just when we thought that the train of injuries would have slowed down its overwhelming pace, everything indicates that it is not like that and the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic begin to feel the effects of fatigue with a growing line of beaten athletes, who must rest to be able to continue facing to the culmination of this relentless struggle for glory.

The fan portal Movies MV, published a very interesting video where they not only touch on the situation of Norma Palafox and Viviana Michel, but also the list of currently injured athletes. Something that worries above all at the moment that is happening, approaching the round of 16.

Play

LAST HOUR EXATLON UNITED STATES, WOMAN CANNOT SUPPORT ANY MORE PRESSURE, GLORY DAYS ARE OVER LAST HOUR EXATLON UNITED STATES, WOMAN CANNOT SUPPORT MORE PRESSURE, GLORY DAYS ARE ENDING2021-06-12T15: 30: 02Z

Among the injured of the fifth season of Exatlon United States in week 21, there are, of course, Viviana and Norma, who apparently will still have several days of rest sitting on the bench, apparently Andoni García has a strong discomfort in the back that does not allow him to continue in competition for any longer, which, as expected, generates a lot of controversy among the fans who assure he is resting on the way to the grand final.

According to Movies MV, Horacio Gutierrez would also join the contenders’ line of injuries, and Wilmarie Negrón would continue with discomfort left over from her injury from several days ago.

For this reason, the women will have a difficult week with Nathalia Sánchez and Dania Aguillón for Team Famosos, and as always, Ana Parra and Mirna Almada for Team Contendientes, carrying the weight of the blues. There is no doubt that as we move forward in Exatlon United States, the emotions are running high.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories