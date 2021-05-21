EXATLON USA scandal: Would a former athlete have already sued?

Telemundo Why did you remove Olimpia Villalobos from “Exatlón Estados Unidos 3”?

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is once again embroiled in controversy. This time, the situation revolves around a potential lawsuit for possible harassment, on the part of a former athlete in the competition who would have decided to take legal action against the production of the television program for possible inappropriate behavior.

As we published on April 22, InfoBae, an Argentine media outlet, shared the news about a former Exatlon United States athlete, who would have been about to sue Exatlon United States production for alleged harassment. A piece of news that for weeks has been the focus of conversation on the part of the Argentine presenter Javier Ceriani and his partner, Elisa Beristain on their YouTube show Chisme No Like. There they would have assured that the plaintiff is Olimpia Villalobos, a former participant of Team Famosos, in Exatlon United States, who apparently would have remained silent due to the strict confidentiality contract that she had to sign when she decided to take part in the competition program.

At the time, Javier Ceriani assured that the lawsuit was already being worked on in New York City, on this he indicated: “In this case of the athlete Olimpia Villalobos. We already know who bothered her, it is unfortunately someone from the Cisco Suárez team from Telemundo, this is serious because the lawyer is already filing the lawsuit ”.

Play

TELEMUNDO WILL BE SUBMITTED! BY EXATLÓN COACH – NO LIKE Gossip Accused of having prohibited substances will come out of reality this Sunday, an interview with the Exatlón athlete coach lets us know that they will sue Telemundo for @buso. #chismenolike #elisaberistain #javierceriani #chisme #espectaculos #ntentertainment #show #farandula #memedeldia #showbusiness #telemundo #exatlon Gossip Memberships No Like youtube.com/channel/UC5qgk9xFZhXjzvCRcZn8Kqmailike contact: chismenike u others. com2021-04-06T22: 27: 03Z

Has the demand already been effective?

But it was on April 18, when Javier Ceriani, who has been following up on this case, shared that a formal legal document had already been introduced in New York. In the video, Ceriani visibly agitated, asked the attention of Telemundo and NBC, assuring that the former presenter of Erasmo Provenza himself would have informed them about the situation years ago, indicating that there would be no excuses to avoid what in fact happened in a forceful way .

“El Me Too Latino” said Javier Ceriani (referring to the women’s movement demanding sexual harassment within the world of American entertainment), but this time, according to the presenter, on Telemundo. According to Ceriani, who names several executives of the Spanish television network, it would be a member of the team that is in the Dominican Republic, where Exatlon United States is filmed, who would have committed the incessant harassment against Olimpia Villalobos.

But the harassment, said Javier Ceriani, was not limited to the verbal, but also to the physical. “They played deaf, but now time is up, the letter has arrived at Telemundo’s offices in New York and Miami,” he said. In this video you can see all the details of the controversial revelations of the Argentine presenter.

Play

TELEMUNDO DEMANDED BY ATHLETE – JC CANELA’S BROTHER DENOUNCED – GUARANTEES RESPONDS TO ANEL – CNLHOY MAY 18, 2021 WITH ELISA BERISTAIN AND JAVIER CERIANI IN GOSSIP DOESN’T LIKE NEW CHANNEL THE CHISME IS LIFE IN IF WE DISAPPEAR: youtube.com/channel/UCZQXWQANwsrne IN chismenolike.com INSTAGRAM @ chismenolike.tv -Tuesday TV NOTES -ALICIA MACHADO -ANDREA MEZA -LUPITA JONES -YADHIRA CARRILLO -LUCERO -ALEJANDRA ÁVALOS VS ANEL -ADRIANA ARVELAEZ // LIVE -LORENZO MENDEZ-05-21-MHONI 18T18: 55: 21Z

“Telemundo was served, Comcast and NBC were served with a letter about an imminent lawsuit for sexual harassment against an athlete,” Ceriani said on his program that is broadcast on YouTube.

Ceriani emphatically indicates that the worst part of this would be that all the chain’s executives had known about this situation for years. Well, they would have been warned by the then presenter Erasmo Provenza and for that reason, he was thrown out of the conduction of the Television program.

The truth is that according to this information, the letter would already be in the hands of Telemundo, so now we have to wait for the development of this new controversy that surrounds Exatlon United States.

In NowMismo we already contacted Telemundo about this situation, and having an official statement on this we will share it.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories