EXATLON USA: Raquel Becker and Mack Roesch tell it all

During the fifth season of Exatlon United States there have been very hard moments, but probably two of the strongest have been the goodbyes of Mack Roesch, participant of Team Famosos, and Raquel Becker, the heroine of Team Contendientes. Both athletes stood out during their time in the competition with numerous victories, epic participations and the good attitude that characterized them from their first passes on the television program, and now in the fifth installment.

An injury and an elimination

Although Mack Roesch had to leave due to a shoulder injury that led to the rupture of three ligaments, with Contestant Raquel Becker the situation was different as the girl was eliminated in a play that many of the fans of the competition described as unfair, especially because Raquel was one of the most solid blue women since the beginning of the competition.

Now, outside of Exatlon United States, both athletes met through a live session on their social networks, where they not only caught up, but also revealed several very interesting secrets about the fifth season of the competition.

Raquel Becker and Mack Roesch tell it all

In this live session that lasted a little over 17 minutes, Mack Roesch assured that he is still resting without being able to do physical activity, and says that has affected him a bit emotionally. But he stays active by doing different chores around his house like washing his car.

Both assured that if they could return to the sands of the Dominican Republic they would do so without thinking.

Mack Roesch confirmed what he already assured HoyMismo in an interview, he will not have to undergo surgery. He said he was following all the doctors’ instructions so that he would not have to go to the operating room. He also said that on April 30 he will have another appointment with his doctor, a shoulder specialist with 50 years of experience in sports medicine, in order to know exactly what the route to follow for recovery will be.

Raquel Becker several times read the comments of the followers, who did not tire of sending messages of support and affection for both athletes.

Mack avoided questions about Maripily Rivera, let us remember that the athlete and the Puerto Rican star was romantically involved some time ago after they were seen together on a walk on the island of Puerto Rico. When fans inquired about her, Roesch only said “Next Question” [Próxima pregunta].

Raquel said that since she and Mack were taken out of the competition almost at the same time, they had the opportunity to spend a few days outside of it, and get to know each other better, since they were from different teams they had not been able to share, but Becker assured that Roesch “ He really likes her. “

Both said they hope to be missed by their respective teams.

Raquel showed that she keeps many implements to practice marksmanship in her car, as she wants to be prepared for anything that may come in the future. Both did not confirm or deny that an eventual return to competition could happen.

About Rafa Soriano, Raquel Becker only said: “The only thing I will say is that I love him very much”, stoking rumors of a possible romance between the two.

