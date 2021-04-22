EXATLON USA: Demand at doors? What we know

Telemundo Why did you remove Olimpia Villalobos from “Exatlón Estados Unidos 3”?

The fifth season of Exatlon United States does not escape a constant controversy that at this point has engulfed him for weeks. First occurred the numerous injuries among the athletes, then an abrupt expulsion and several suspensions of which little is known, the possible return of the expelled athletes and now, the Argentine newspaper InfoBae, reports that there could be a lawsuit at the doors for a highly tricky that puts the competition program back in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The demand in question What is it about?

The news was initially revealed by journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain on their YouTube program Chisme No Like, where they assured that the former participant of the competition, a member of Team Famosos, Olimpia Villalobos, would have been the victim of harassment by one of the producers of the reality show, even indicating that the athlete had not broken the silence due to a strict confidentiality contract that kept her from being able to present her case until recently.

"There is a stream of demands, in this case the athlete Olimpia Villalobos. We already know who bothered her, it is unfortunately someone from the Cisco Suárez team of Telemundo, this is serious because the lawyer is already filing the lawsuit ", Javier Ceriani.

“There is a stream of demands, in this case the athlete Olimpia Villalobos. We already know who bothered her, it is unfortunately someone from the Cisco Suárez team of Telemundo, this is serious because the lawyer is already filing the lawsuit “, Javier Ceriani.

Ceriani was also forceful in ensuring that it is unknown if said lawsuit would be filed against Exatlon United States production, or Telemundo.

Who is Olimpia Villalobos?

Widely known among fans of the competition program, Olimpia Villalobos continues to be remembered as one of the best athletes who has passed through the arenas of the Dominican Republic as part of Exatlon United States. Award-winning Mexican athlete, at her 30s she has been dedicated to pole vaulting. The girl has carried the flag of her native country in numerous national and international competitions and has served as a nutritionist for sports teams.

During her time in the competition, Villalobos was part of Team Famosos, where she impressed with her sporting prowess, strength and speed, that until she suffered a serious injury that led her to be hospitalized for several weeks in a clinic in the intensive care area. . Olimpia suffered from a severe lung condition that caused a pleural effusion. A situation that, curiously, the athlete Melanie Sinquimani also experienced in the fourth season of the competition program.

One of his last participations in the competition was in the so-called “Season Tournament”, which took place while Team Contendientes was kept in strict quarantine in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak. Here Olimpia returned to give her best in the arenas again, and although she did not triumph, if the experience was enjoyed, this according to the message she published on her Instagram account accompanied by a photo:

The “tournament of seasons” came to an end ❤️ thank you very much to @exatlonestadosunidos and @telemundo for the invitation 🤩 I spent an INCREDIBLE week on the circuits 🔴 I would have loved to spend more time, pick up the pace and fight at a better level like everyone else viewers deserve it ❤️ I confess that I’m hungry for more 😍 but this mini experience leaves me GRATEFUL and with great satisfaction! I take new friends and wonderful memories, I enjoyed it a lot, I laughed and had a lot of fun 🤣 I lived it in a very different way THANK YOU FRIENDS… I love you BIG 🔵🔴! To my family, friends and to all of you who see us at home THANK YOU 🙏🏼 for the support, for the cheers, for being at the foot of the canyon shouting our name … because we are all #exatlonestadosunidos and of course we are all … #teamfamosos 🙌🏼

At NowMismo we contacted Olimpia Villalobos and her representatives to comment on this alleged lawsuit, but they told us that for now, according to the indications of their lawyers, they cannot testify.

