EXATLON: There would already be a decision on the future of those expelled

There is no doubt, the fifth season of Exatlon United States has been a particularly controversial and complex one, from the injuries, expulsions and suspensions, the alleged arrivals of former participants and even a lawsuit that would be brewing for alleged harassment of a former participant, At this point, the fourth season and the COVID-19 confinement situation is child’s play, the drama that occurs when the cameras are turned off is almost as intense as the Exatlon United States circuits.

The expulsion and suspension of athletes

The news spread like wildfire. Two participants were expelled from Exatlon United States and another six were suspended for several days due to an offense that Telemundo described as a “breach of contract” that forced them to take this measure never seen in the history of the competition program. The protagonists of the controversy were Denisse Novoa (Team Contendientes) and Frank Beltre (Team Famosos), but the reasons for their abrupt expulsion are still unknown, many rumors have been unofficially confirmed, but both, despite having given their face through of their respective social profiles, they have remained silent about the alleged reasons.

Denisse Novoa assured that she would reveal everything and “face” her fans in an Instagram session that after it ended, left the fans with even more questions because although the girl said a lot, she ended up without clarifying anything.

Frank Beltre, for his part, was the one who ignited the controversy because after announcing a live session where he would tell “the whole truth”, he said that he would not do it because there was a “strong possibility that they would return to Exatlon United States.”

The truth is that to date neither of the two athletes has returned, which slows the possibility a bit. But, their replacements would not have arrived either, which usually happens shortly after the departure of an athlete, either due to injury or expulsion, because when they lose the duel for permanence, they do not receive other athletes.

Are they coming back or not? Would Exatlon United States be about to end?

But it was YouTuber Roger, from the Madison Entertainment channel, who would clear up all doubts by ensuring that the production would have already made the decision that the two expelled athletes should not return to the competition and that in fact, no new reinforcements or replacements were received.

It should be noted that Madison Entertainment is a highly credible portal, specialized in sharing all kinds of news about Exatlon United States. Let’s watch the video that explains more about Denisse and Frank’s situation:

LAST MINUTE! PANTHER DOES NOT RETURN – EXATLON FINISHES SOON – PRODUCTION MAKES MISTAKE | EXATLON USA2021-04-28T20: 35: 33Z

Roger, who is the voice of Madison Entertainment, assures that the reason for this would be that the production wants to speed up the end of this season as it has been plagued with bad news for the Hispanic television network, coupled with low audience numbers, something that did not happen in previous editions.

We can only hope what will happen in the coming weeks, Exatlon United States is at a crucial stage, where any victory or defeat can change the destiny of each participant forever.

