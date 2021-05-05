EXATLON: “Tavo” and Kelvin Renteria are upset

Telemundo Kelvin Renteria returns to Team Contendientes in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

It is no secret to anyone that at this point in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, not only the tensions between each of the athletes begin to surface, their desire to achieve glory, and also their frustrations when they see that everything becomes more difficult Such is the case of the Contestants in this installment, who have gone through a rough patch that seems to have no end.

While Team Famosos has remained well assembled since the start of the competition on January 26, Team Contendientes, although it has had moments of triumph, there have been more internal problems, which are reflected in each pass of the circuits and in each defeat you are reaching a boiling point in the blues.

Why are “Tavo” and Kelvin Renteria upset?

The situation with “Tavo” and Kelvin, known to fans as “El Vaquero” from Exatlon United States, is evident. Both athletes, who have already participated in previous installments of the competition, have made evident their frustration at what the blue team is going through, and have raised their voices with the situation of the Contestants, who are currently facing a series of defeats that them It forces us to examine and even rethink strategies to advance in the best way.

Do not miss this video, courtesy of the Exatlon United States fan portal called Movies MV, which tells in depth the situation of both athletes, currently part of Team Contendientes in the competition:

An important point that this video highlights is that the annoyance of “El Vaquero” Kelvin Noeh Renteria, and Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, is due to the obvious imbalance between both teams in terms of percentages and in terms of women. For example, Team Famosos has three strong women with a lot of experience in Exatlon United States, led by the trio made up of Norma Palafox, Viviana Michel and Nathalia Sanchez. Taking into account that the others are already aligning with the team.

On the side of Team Contendientes, the woman with the most experience and a proven record of triumphs that is reflected in the percentage table is Ana Parra, to whom the whole load falls, while Karime Cabrera, and Mirna Alma are still joining the sometimes difficult pace that has such a high level competition as Exatlon United States.

But that’s not all, things are expected to become even more complicated for Team Azul, as Cabrera is expected to be eliminated soon and there the gap between the two teams will become much more obvious.

When knowing these details, the annoyance of Kelvin and Tavo is understood a little more, who on several occasions have made it public, ensuring that they are tired of always hearing that Team Azul has the same fate, which translates into defeat after defeat within of Exatlon United States.

New reinforcements for the teams are expected to be announced soon and this could give much-needed contenders a new lease of life.

