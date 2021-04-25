EXATLON star gets beaten up: Jorge Masvidal UFC

Getty Images Jorge Masvidal, spoiled star of EXATLON, suffered brutal beating by Usman in UFC

The long-awaited rematch between Kamaru Usman and former EXATLON contestant Jorge Masvidal finally took place Saturday night at UFC 261, in Las Vegas, Nevada. And “The Nigerian Nightmare” put an end to the rivalry, in a resounding way.

Masvidal and his opponent fought for the first time in July, going all five rounds with Usman, who retained his belt by unanimous decision. However, the welterweight champion landed an impressive knockout against Masvidal during their main event fight on April 24.

It was the first time Masvidal had been stopped by strikes, since 2008.

Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal Ko HighlightsKamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal full fight highlights kamaru usman highlights jorge masvidal highlights2021-04-25T04: 22: 47Z

With the win, Usman successfully defended his belt for the fourth time and, according to UFC president Dana White, he will face No. 1 ranked Colby Covington for his next fight.

See how Usman and Masvidal’s colleagues reacted to their impressive knockout victory below, as well as videos of the shocking moment:

Il KO di USMAN su MASVIDAL #shortsil ko di USMAN su MASVIDAL… carico questa Clip only for a ritorno alla normalità..il BOATO of the public my mancava! Che capolavoro d’evento! 2021-04-25T07: 21: 43Z

Fighters react to Usman’s knockout against Masvidal

Colby Covington took to Twitter after the fight, writing: “Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be good to beat @GamebredFighter. What are 20 losses now? “

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling wrote: “Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME !! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile !! ”.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wrote, “No discussion now!”

Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking: # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/AeneYpIgez – The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 25, 2021

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wrote, “Wow, that right hand came out heavy.”

UFC No.2 welterweight and Usman’s latest opponent Gilbert Burns wrote: “Congratulations to the champion @ USMAN84kg, hands down one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world! Nice job!”.

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar mentioned, “Wow @ USMAN84kg amazing!”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland wrote, “So is that BMF belt on the line now?”

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry wrote, “I love you @GamebredFighter.”

“I love you too @ USMAN84kg,” he continued. “But I love masvidal more @GamebredFighter.”

Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finalist and veteran UFC veteran Kenny Florian wrote: “Usman with the finale! He continues to get more cunning, intelligent and deadly as a champion. Woof!”.

UFC 261 Results

Here are the full fight card results for UFC 261.

Principal card

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by knockout in the second round

Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang by knockout in the first round

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jessica Andrade by TKO in the second round

Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman by TKO in the first round

Anthony Smith defeated Jimmy Crute by TKO in the first round

Preliminary card

Randy Brown defeated Alex Oliveira via submission in the first round

Dwight Grant defeated Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Brendan Allen defeated Karl Roberson via submission in the first round

Patrick Sabatini defeated Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Advance preliminary card

Danaa Batgerel defeated Kevin Natividad by TKO in the first round

Kazula Vargas defeated Rong Zhu by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Jeffrey Molina defeated Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi defeated Na Liang by TKO in the second round

