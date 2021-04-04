Exatlón México: Schedule and where to watch the 2021 final between Heroes and Titans

AND Extalón Mexico 2021 reaches its last episode in its fourth season, where Titans and Heroes will face off in the last battle to determine the winner, a broadcast that you can follow on TV Azteca at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

2 participants per side; On the one hand, the Hero Javi Márquez faces the Titan ‘Pato’ Araujo, while in the women’s division, Evelyn Guijarro, of the Heroes, will face Mati Álvarez of the Titans.

Also read: Exatlón: Alondra González falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

The final will be three out of five circuits and the winner will take a million pesos.

The final can also be seen on the Web signal of the TV Azteca Site, as well as on the Azteca Uno channel at 8:00 PM, with the star driver, Antonio Rosique.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content



