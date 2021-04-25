Exatlón member is hospitalized, they do several surgeries

Exatlón member is hospitalized and undergoes several surgeries | Instagram

It was recently announced that a member of the Exatlón program has been hospitalized and the doctors have shared a photograph of the surgical intervention to which the athlete was subjected due to the injuries left by the reality show.

Has been Cassandra ascencio who was hospitalized to undergo different surgeries derived from her injuries suffered in ‘Exatlón México: Titanes vs. Heroes’ where she was also eliminated in the semifinal round.

Yesterday, Friday, April 23, Casandra uploaded some videos from the hospital where she asked her fans about the procedures what doctors should do to your body, which is little toe, knee, shoulder, or a combo of all of the above.

It is worth mentioning that the athlete traveled to Mexico City to be operated on and with many nerves said goodbye to her followers.

Well they say that if you did not have surgery for something it is because you were not in Exatlón this season, “he said moments before leaving to undergo the surgeries.

A while later, her boyfriend Christian anguiano, who is also an athlete for the blue team gave some details of his health status and commented that the knee operation came out well.

However, he asked for a good vibe for his girlfriend, since she would be operated on her shoulder immediately after knee surgery.

As you know, they are operating on Cas, he already left his knee, he came out super good, now he follows his shoulder so let’s send him all our love, our affection, our good vibes and prayers so that everything goes super good, “he said.

‘Yomi’ as he is known in the program, announced that if necessary he would travel from his native Guadalajara to accompany his girlfriend at this time.

I couldn’t be with her for other reasons, but if she stays for more days, obviously I’ll go with her so that later they won’t say ‘oh, you don’t love her,’ “he commented on his social networks.

As expected, his fellow reality shows were sending messages and videos so that everything went well and he recovers soon.

Her doctors even shared a photo in the middle of the athlete’s shoulder surgery and showed a bit of the procedure that was later revealed, and the truth is that it seems to be very complicated.

On the other hand, recently it was Cassandra herself who gave details of her surgeries and stated that they were quite complicated, however everything went well.

Hello everyone, I already left, well since yesterday but it was complicated, it was long, but really thank you very much to all of you for worrying, I have been reading all your messages, you know that I love you very much and that I hope to recover very soon. Apparently the shoulder… they can’t explain how I survived so long and the knee too, which had a 65-year-old knee, so let’s hope to get back to our old ways soon, ”he commented lamentingly.

It is worth mentioning that Heliud Pulido also entered the operating room a few days before Casandra to also be operated on for the injuries he suffered in the same ‘Exatlón México’ program and even before entering the operating room, Casandra told him to visit her, since he knew they were in the same hospital.

