EXATLON: Does Norma Palafox not get along with your team?

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of the Telemundo network’s competition program, Exatlon United States, is already at that stage where the pressure to advance plays an important role in each athlete, and their plays and movements can be decisive in the advancement or stagnation of the team. Well, little by little we are getting closer and closer to that individual stage where what remains is to fight for glory, in a delivery that has been unprecedented.

Team Famosos: Difficult Weeks

Something that Exatlon United States has accustomed us to during its five seasons, is to never ensure anything because everything can change from one moment to another, and there is no better example than everything we have witnessed these last weeks, when the Famous They were unstoppable, but after a sanction that froze two of their strongest members for a full week, for having violated the rules of the program, they lowered their performance and that was when the blue team took the reins and today they comfortably occupy the first places in the performance table.

Norma Palafox no longer gets along with her team?

The comments on social networks have not stopped sounding more and more forcefully in reference to the emotional breakdown of Team Famosos that has become evident in Norma Palafox, one of the strongest women in the team, who has been seen as apparently bad genius and affected these last days of competition when the red team has had to deal with the suspension of two of its members and a sustained losing streak that has diminished their spirits precisely at a crucial stage.

Social networks have not stopped generating comments about it, saying that the Mexican soccer player got out of control and no longer gets along with the team she once led. The main anger of Palafox, we consider that it must be closely related, mostly to the fact that after being successful, they are going through a moment in which they fail to score, and that has taken a toll on their mood, and hence, in team dynamics.

In this video, courtesy of the YouTube portal for fans, JacoJRx2, they make a detailed analysis of what would be happening with Norma, including an emotional component that is what has accompanied the champion in the competition:

Play

NORMA PALAFOX DOESN’T GET ALONG WITH HIS TEAM? EXATLON UNITED STATES ADVANCES (CHAPTER 106) 2021-06-01T02: 22: 25Z

And it is that we are clear, if there is an athlete who has had a difficult time in this competition, it has been Norma Palafox, who in her first season experienced the death of her mother during the competition, and now her approach to finally achieving glory takes her to react not always in the best way, which has led the red team to have certain frictions that could eventually affect their long-term performance.

And it is that as they explain in the video, the fifth season has seen very different in terms of the performance of the athletes and that is why it becomes more complex to face the defeats in a decisive stage to continue until the end.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories