EXATLON: Does Frederik Oldenburg support the Contestants?

In the history of the Exatlon United States competition program and its five seasons, the audience always assumes that the presenter would have a favorite team, in this case the Contestants, although of course, this would go against all the impartiality that they must show to when it comes to conducting a competition like this where there should be no favoritism to ensure that each circuit happens in a healthy way and the sportsmanship is maintained at all times.

Complicated weeks

It is no secret that the last few weeks have been very tough for both teams. The Famosos team has a week where they have not won a single match against renewed Contestants. On the blue side, from a week to today, their outlook changed and today they look almost invincible. This has undoubtedly caused havoc in the spirit, especially of Team Famosos, who have not managed to hide their internal fractures, so commented on social networks.

We have seen athletes on the verge of giving up, such as Nathy, and others who have decided to take the lead and even reprimand their teammates, such as Norma Palafox, the truth is that the fifth season of Exatlon United United is reaching a level where the desire to advance and continue to triumph, can cloud the judgment of the warriors, leading them to bring out their most competitive spirit and that is not exactly correct behavior at times.

Does Frederik Oldenburg support the Contestants?

Among Exatlon United States fans, it is commented on social networks that its presenter, the sports journalist Frederik Oldenburg, would allegedly support the blue team, because according to the followers, he always shows a lot of effusiveness when this Team triumphs on the circuits, situation that in week 18 they have lived a lot.

But there was a comment that Frederik would have said last night of May 31, referring to “Cowboy” Kelvin Renteria, clearly saying that he was the warrior to beat in the competition because he is the one with the highest score.

On the YouTube portal for fans VideosTop, which covers everything related to Exatlon United States, they commented on this and also made an important analysis, where they state that although Renteria has a higher score, the Puerto Rican boxer of Team Famosos, Jeyvier Cintrón, who He recently rejoined the competition after being sanctioned for seven days, he maintains the highest rate of effectiveness.

The comments in this video were immediate, confirming that theory about the supposed vocal support of Oldenburg to the Contestants, one user said: “If Frederick has always been blue”, another for his part ensures that the preference extends to the entire production: “you have to listen to Frederik when the blues win how he gets emotional, Erasmus was neutral and Sherly shows that he is blue when the blues make points, he runs to their bench excitedly.”

Although the assessments are valid, we are sure that Frederik and Chelly are only doing their job and not supporting any particular team, but covering a competition that today is at a crucial stage.

