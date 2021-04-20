EXATLON: Did Frank Beltre damage your image and reputation?

Telemundo Frank Beltre

Since the rumor began to circulate in various media and social networks that the reason why Frank Beltre and Denisse Novoa were expelled from the fifth season of EXATLON was the alleged discovery of illegal drugs and cell phones, the image of the two athletes has been questioned.

And although so far neither of the two expelled from the Telemundo reality show has directly referred to the accusations that tarnish their image, in a short video that Beltre shared with his Instagram followers, he did not face the accusations either, but wanted to clean up. his good name, saying that what has been said about him is not true.

In the clip, where Frank Beltre revealed that there are “chances” that he will return to the competition, the Dominican referred to his image insisting that his silence, like that of the channel that transmits EXATLON, has nothing to do with trying to avoid That his image gets dirty, because he said that he has not done anything to tarnish it.

“They keep saying that Telemundo has not said anything to clean my image. But, honestly, the only ones who are saying something negative about me are social networks; They are those ‘spoilers’, who are saying that they found me that if I what (rumors about drugs) … that is a lie ”, said the athlete.

Beltre assured that the information that is filtered after the recordings of the program and that are reproduced by the so-called ‘spolers’ of EXATLON, are only data about what happens on the scene, because that is where an informant could be delivering data to social networks , but he warned that what happens on a daily basis within production, only athletes and production people know.

“The only thing that the spoilers are correct is who comes out, who is injured, who was eliminated by an elimination duel,” stressed Beltre.

And insisting on the issue of his good image, although he is clear that rumors have affected what is said about him, Frank Beltre made it clear that he does not care about it, because his conscience is clear and the people he is really interested in keep an image intact, they haven’t changed what they think about it.

“Now, when we talk about image, the only image that matters to me, to me, to Frank Beltre, is the image that my mother, my two sisters and my niece have of me. And whatever happens, whether I return to EXATLON or not, I will always continue to be my mother’s pretty boy, the bodyguard of my two sisters and the heroes of my niece. That will never change ”, warned the former EXATLON participant.

At the end, Beltre thanked those who support him and said: “Thank you for the support that you have given me from the first day of EXATLON, until now in the situation that I am, and the one that you continue to give me. I love you from the heart ”.

