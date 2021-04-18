EXATLON: Denisse Novoa reveals problems in her family

Telemundo Denisse Novoa in Exatlon

Only a couple of days have passed since Denisse Novoa put her breast on her way out of the fifth season of EXATLON, following rumors related to the entry of illicit drugs and cell phones to the competition, which takes place in the Dominican Republic, and the Joven continues to release more information about how he is doing after the expulsion.

Denisse Novoa spoke on Thursday through a Live on her social networks, where she assured that her departure from the show fell like “a bucket of cold water”, but now she revealed, through a message on her Instagram, that beyond her initial sadness at forcibly leaving the Telemundo competition, now she understands that life and God put her in this situation for compelling reasons.

In a misva shared on her Instagram, the Mexican woman revealed that her family is going through difficulties, which she was unaware of, and that she feels that being by their side now is the real reason why God and life marked this sudden route for her. . “La Pantera” confessed that she feels that her family needs her and is currently in the right place.

“I want to tell you that I am a faithful believer that everything happens for a reason and I can tell you that my exit from the show was also a cry of life telling me that I had to go back and support my family in some difficult moments (that I did not know being inside and I found out when I left), and there I understood that life needed me more here, ”said the Mexican, without giving specific details of the problems faced by her relatives.

Through the direct message to his fans that he posted on his Instagram, for those who missed the live and what he said in that communication Denisse Novoa confessed in his publication that he is well and with the feeling of duty fulfilled, because he delivered in body and soul to EXATLON.

“I am calm, because I know that in this season, as in the past, I gave everything, but simply life had other plans for me,” insisted “La Pantera, emphasizing that many times, although people want to follow certain destinations, God It has other guidelines for each one, and they should be welcomed.

“Always remember that God’s plans are perfect. I love you very much and again I want to thank you intensely for your support 💙 #Pantera #PanteraNovoa #Exatlon #Exatloneeuu #miami #dominicanrepublic #BoteroPhotography @boterophotography “, added the former EXATLON participant, who until now has not openly referred to the rumors of his exit from the show.

“I want to remind you that although sometimes we do not understand why and how things happen at the moment, we know that it is always for our good and because life and God have incredible things planned for us, and that they are yet to come”, Denisse warned Novoa, one of the contestants who most enjoys the affection of the public, who through her networks has expressed the pain they feel to see her outside the Telemundo competition.

“Your really fans are with you and we support you. I’ve known you since the 3rd season, and for me you are the best. You will have your reasons for not explaining the reasons, and I understand you 100%. My admiration for you, as an athlete and as a person, does not change for me. Good luck in everything you undertake, and definitely, Exatlon will not be the same without you. I am 100% blue ”, commented in the publication of“ La Pantera ”one of the faithful fans of the beautiful Mexican, who assuredly will release more data as the days go by.

