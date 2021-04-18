EXATLON: Denisse Novoa photography in a swimsuit

Telemundo Denisse Novoa returns for the rematch to Exatlon USA.

Denisse Novoa is already one of the most famous names within EXATLON USA by herself, both for her beauty, her charisma and her strength in the most popular competition on Latin television in the United States. But as a result of her expulsion from the fifth season of the Telemundo television program, from the Dominican Republic, which also included Frank Beltre, the Mexican has not ceased to be a trend on social networks, where her loyal followers do not stop showing their affection. and support.

And after the live conversation that he offered on Thursday, where he was supposedly going to answer all the doubts of his fans (something he did not do completely), “La Pantera”, took advantage of his Instagram account to thank all those who believe in She and they lift her up with her words of affection and admiration, and not only did she indulge them with a beautiful message, but also gave them a fiery photograph, worthy of a magazine cover.

Denisse Novoa, posted a beautiful image on her Instagram, in which in addition to wearing a creative and revealing swimsuit, she threw that deep look that only she knows how to have, and that her fans adore so much. And there he stressed that although perhaps when things happen it is not understood what is behind it, he feels that his path to come will be full of positive things.

“Thanks to those who were able to be with me at LIVE. I want to remind you that although sometimes we do not understand why and how things happen at the moment, we know that it is always for our good and because life and God have incredible things planned for us, and that they are yet to come “, commented” The Pantera ”on his Instagram, highlighting that he is clear that his expulsion from EXATLON is part of a divine plan.

“I also want to tell you that I am a faithful believer that everything happens for a reason and I can tell you that my departure from the show was also a cry of life telling me that I had to return and support my family in difficult moments (that I did not know while inside and I found out when I left), and there I understood that life needed me more here, “added Denisse Novoa, without going into details about the reasons that led to her leaving the program.

“I am calm because I know that in this season, as in the past, I gave everything, but life simply had other plans for me,” concluded the EXATLON athlete, sending a message of affection to her followers.

“Always remember that God’s plans are perfect. I love you very much and again I want to thank you intensely for your support 💙 #Pantera #PanteraNovoa #Exatlon #Exatloneeuu #miami #dominicanrepublic #BoteroPhotography @boterophotography ”.

Both the Live that “La Pantera” did on Thursday to talk with his fans, as well as the message of gratitude he shared, still left many doubts about his departure from the Telemundo show, a chain that without giving details about the veracity of the rumors that there was entry of drugs and cell phones, it only confirmed that the athletes who left broke the rules of the program, which represented a breach of contract.

And those doubts do not result generated different reactions among the fans of “La Pantera”. Some did not even want to find out the reasons for his departure, and only expressed their love.

“The people who know you and who love you know the woman you are”, “To continue working in this life, which is long ❤️” and “you are great panteritaaaa 🙌🏻 I love you”, were some of the messages of support shown towards Denisse Novoa, after the publication of the sensual photograph and the message, which in just hours almost exceeded 20,000 “likes”.

Others, on the contrary, insisted on asking what happened with messages such as “Is it true that you and Frank got kicked out for having illegal substances like marijuana?” and “Pantera, is it true that there were drugs in your departure?”.

