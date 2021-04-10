EXATLON: Denisse Novoa, Frank Beltre are not in advance

Telemundo Denisse Novoa returns for the rematch to Exatlon USA.

Next Sunday, April 11, in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, it is one that is generating a lot of expectation because it is supposed to be where the expulsion of the participants Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre materializes, for a serious foul they would have committed, which forced the competition to take action and remove them from the competition program.

Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre: “They were reprimanded”

Since the rumor leaked about two athletes expelled from the fifth season of Exatlon United States, we went to our sources within the production of the competition program, who assured us that Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre would be expelled, as they would have been found alleged illicit substances, and cell phones, which would have led Exatlon United States production to expel them and suspend two others, who, unlike Novoa and Beltre, would still continue in the competition, but sanctioned and disqualified from participating.

Since then, the production of the competition program has maintained a total secrecy until last Friday, April 9, when they shared an official statement about the actions they took with respect to both athletes:

“In order to preserve the integrity of the competition, there are strict rules and guidelines that all Exatlon USA participants must follow. Some athletes broke these rules and are being reprimanded. Our highest priority is to foster a safe and fair competitive environment for all participants and to ensure that anyone who violates the program’s rules and regulations is reprimanded. “

Although with this statement, Telemundo was very direct in relation to the actions they took, they did not mention said athletes in their statement, but what until now is only an unofficial confirmation by sources within the program, will be discovered on Sunday, November 11. April in the fight for permanence, where, according to the time between the recordings and what is seen on the screen, it will be the day when the dream of succeeding in Exatlon United States, officially ends for Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre.

Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre do not appear in advance Are they already out?

Undoubtedly, Telemundo is aware of the expectation that there is around next Sunday, April 11, because, as is customary in the last episode of the week, at the end they always transmit a preview of what we will see on Sunday, and in the that they showed on April 9, not only are Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre not seen, but it was abruptly cut off and they gave way to their usual programming which aroused all kinds of reactions among fans of the competition program. Watch this video that explains it:

EXATLON UNITED STATES 5 (CHAPTER 65) APRIL 11 THE CARS WIN !! BUT FRANK AND DENISSE DID NOT APPEAR # ExatlonEEUU5 #Exatlonestadosunidos #famosos #CONTENDIENTES Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the overall winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Famous: JACOBO GARCÍA, ERIC ALEJANDRO, FRANK BELTRE, MACK ROESCH, KARLOS BALDERAS, JEYVIER CINTRÓN, NORMA PALAFOX, VIVIANA MICHEL,… 2021-04-10T

In this video they not only talk about this situation with both athletes, but they reveal that on April 11 there will be no elimination as usual, but that the warriors of Exatlon United States will be fighting for two SUVs, one of the favorite prizes for the participants from the competition.

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories