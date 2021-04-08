Exatlón: Cecy Wushu falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a black swimsuit

Cecilia “Wushu” Alvarez is an outstanding and well-known athlete in Martial Arts, which is breaking the social media for her beauty and controversy, participating in the popular Exatlón México program.

Peace of mind begins when you make the decision to break ties that do not add up in your life, “the athlete shared in her publication.

On this occasion, the 27-year-old martial artist from Saltillo in Cohuila fell in love with her thousands of followers on social networks by sharing this photograph with a black swimsuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

The popular Cecy Wushu posted this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

The practically martial art called “Wushu” as her nickname, has stood out nationally to such a degree that she was called to participate in the reality show of TV Azteca, becoming one of the most controversial participants of the program.

