EXATLON 5 USA: Will there be elimination on July 4?

The fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program is going through a crucial stage, where the athletes who have been there from the beginning are already beginning to experience the fatigue of a long day that has already lasted six months, and now with the arrival of new reinforcements. everything becomes even more acute. Very strong days are coming in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” that are already beginning to be felt both in the Famosos team and in Contendientes, who are gradually approaching the grand finale of a season that is destined to do history within the program.

Elimination Sunday of July 4

In Exatlon United States, on Sunday, July 4, there will be a very special day where, taking into account the celebration of United States independence, two female reinforcements are added to the competition and for this reason it is not expected to take place a duel for permanence, as is customary when new participants join the fierce arenas.

The reinforcements that come to the competition are Diana Juárez and Géneris Romero. It is striking that a completely different dynamic will take place with both than what we were used to. Both girls will measure forces in a circuit, while both teams will be examining them. Then, the winning team of the night, after a fight to 10 points, will have the opportunity to choose the athlete of their choice, and invite her to be part of them, while the defeated team will keep the one that remains.

This video, courtesy of the fan portal Madison Entertainment, reveals in detail everything that will happen in Exatlon United States during the day this Sunday, July 4:

LAST MINUTE ARRESTED FOR SURGERY? DUEL FOR REINFORCEMENT AND THERE HAS NOT BEEN ELIMINATED Exatlon United States USA2021-07-04T00: 09: 09Z

As expected, the refusal of the fans to this arrival of reinforcements in such a decisive stage of the competition has been emphatic. One follower opined as follows: “Everyone is very exhausted. God willing, something doesn’t happen where management has to regret it. I go back and repeat and they must finish and it is very unfair that at this time they bring reinforcements. DLB Everyone. “

Another fan is very clear about the new reinforcements, and her physical condition in relation to that of athletes who have already competed for several months: “I don’t think it’s fair to bring reinforcements. They come rested to take the prizes that those who are from the beginning or those who have replaced an injured person deserve. “

The truth is that the reinforcements, in effect, will be added to Exatlon United States as of July 4, and although the girls arrive first, it is also expected that two male athletes will come to intensify a fight that seems to have no end, but that its path has been particularly historic in terms of different prizes and circuits, but also innumerable injuries, and unprecedented situations such as sanctions and expulsions for athletes who otherwise could have approached the end.

Despite all this, the fifth season of Exatlon USA continues to make history, at a crucial moment where everything is yet to be defined.

