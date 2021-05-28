EXATLON 5 USA: Why is Norma Palafox upset?

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

The weeks go by in the Exatlon United States competition program and together with the excitement of each circuit, the tension between each participant of both teams, Famous and Contending, increases more and more, because just as everything changes from one second to another, the triumphs and defeats too, and the color that is up today, tomorrow can be defeated, that is the true constant in Exatlon, you have to learn to expect the unexpected.

The winning streaks in the fifth season of Exatlon United States

The fifth edition of the competition program has been a truly unprecedented one, with a series of sanctions and expulsions, abrupt moves and unexpected reinforcements that have generated all kinds of reactions among the fans, but something we are already used to is the winning streak and often painful defeats that plague teams.

Although the Contestants had several weeks without winning in the Dominican Republic circuits, the suspension for a week of two of the strong men of Team Famosos, Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, would have changed everything, the unstoppable triumphs of Team Rojo they have diminished and with that their spirits, which has raised certain tensions among their members.

Why is Norma Palafox upset?

One participant who we saw as a victim of her emotions was Norma Palafox, who recently while Nathy stopped in the middle of the circuit because she felt frustrated beforehand at how little she was performing. For this reason, in the preview we see Palafox send him the following message: “If you are going to win, or if you are going to lose, you have to do it but well!”

According to different fan portals, it would not only be Norma who would be assuming the role of leader against a defeated team. Also Dave Sappelt would have turned to push the team to achieve more triumphs because, after feeling unstoppable, the situation has changed after the suspensions and now it is the Blues who lead the baton in an increasingly unexpected competition.

In the video that we will share, they make it clear that although in its form it sounds strong, it is vital that Norma Palafox maintains this attitude at a time when her team seems to give up, because there lies the importance of leaving everything in the fierce arenas with the only aim to keep moving forward and eventually position himself in the grand finale.

And it is that such has been the chain of achievements of Team Contendientes, that the reinforcement that arrived a few days ago, Andoni García, is already comfortably located at the top of the performance table, which also translates into the necessary achievement that they were waiting for the contenders for weeks.

Do not miss this video from the fan portal Madison Entertainment, which tells more in detail what we will be seeing in the coming days as part of the fiercest competition on the planet, currently at a truly crucial stage, where everything is constantly changing.

