EXATLON 5 USA: Why did Tavo González apologize?

The competition of Telemundo Exatlon United States, is getting closer and closer to its final moments, and while that happens, the adrenaline and emotions are on the surface in each athlete of both teams, who fight tirelessly to achieve glory in the fight fiercest sports car on the planet.

Contenders: Endless Bad Streak

Contrary to Team Famosos, the history of the Contenders has turned out to be much more bitter than sweet. Since the beginning of the competition they have gone through a series of injuries that have had to leave Exatlon, their strongest female participant (Denisse Novoa) was expelled in an unprecedented event in the history of the competition, and none of the reinforcements or replacements that They have been arriving they have given the size to the level that their rivals have, so in the case of the blue team, the losses have been more, and that is beginning to be noticed not only in performance, but also in mood. of each one, who unfortunately do not seem to see the light in this long career.

But after so many weeks that have passed full of troubles, the physical and emotional exhaustion begins to gain ground and that is already beginning to be perceived when doing the circuits, the wear is noticeable at this point, in a crucial stage where each victory or defeat would be vital to continue advancing in this difficult race for the definitive victory.

Why did Tavo apologize?

Octavio “Tavo” González is one of those athletes whose physical and emotional exhaustion is already beginning to be noticed when facing the circuits, almost mostly without the best results.

In the episode of May 11, we saw the Blues in spite of everything training without rest, trying to put their best face in the face of the adversities they have experienced within Exatlon United States, this was where Octavio González assured that the complex experiences that he has had to live this season, have led him to rethink his way of being.

So much so that he himself admitted that he was no longer “The angry Tavo that everyone saw”, asking for forgiveness for his team because in some way his behavior was affecting everyone’s performance as a team, which we suppose the rest of his teammates will have appreciated. Well, by turning this page, everyone could move forward as a team and achieve the results that everyone expects.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Exatlon United States continues at a crucial stage, making history with numerous awards, more than a million dollars and close to recognizing the athlete who will be crowned winners. From now on we assume that the blue team will take this new chance as an opportunity to continue with more force than ever, scoring points and eventually achieving the long-awaited glory.

