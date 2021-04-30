EXATLON 5 USA: Who would be infected with COVID-19?

Telemundo Kelvin Renteria returns to Team Contendientes in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

As if that were not enough, everything that has happened in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, now it is the turn of COVID-19 to once again tarnish the successful competition of Telemundo. Between injured, expelled, suspended, alleged contract violations and even a possible lawsuit, now the deadly virus pandemic could be approaching the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic again.

COVID-19: At the center of the fourth season … And also the fifth?

COVID-19 has done its thing in Exatlon United States since the previous installment and now in the present. During the fourth season, the contestants of the Contendientes team had to be absent for more than two weeks after being infected with the deadly virus, in order to follow a strict quarantine, including the then presenter, Erasmo Provenza, who was the first to admit that He was infected with COVID-19, but was asymptomatic.

On the part of the participants, the information was kept hermetic until it was leaked by different sources and then it was confirmed with the athletes themselves, who did not take long to assure, once they were eliminated, that in effect they would have avoided the attacks of COVID- 19, but fortunately all survived to tell about it and today they remain in good health.

The fifth season is another story. Today it was leaked through the fan portal “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers” that COVID-19, in effect, would have returned to the arenas of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, but that initially, of According to the information he provided, it would be someone from the production who is infected. In fact, in the message that Keyla would have shared on her private Facebook page, she said very forcefully, that she hoped that the person would not receive the same treatment that Provenza would have received when it was infected.

“Exatlon United States is stopped by COVID. The most infected is the boss … I hope you receive better treatment than you gave Erasmus yourself when he was infected. #LeyDeVida ”.

Until now, it is unknown who would be the infected person by the production of Exatlon United States, and if in fact, they would have stopped recordings of episodes before this contagion, which could generate another wave of COVID-19 in the place where they are carried out the recordings of the Telemundo network’s star competition program.

From here, from the writing of NowMismo, we hope that this is just a rumor, and that the virus that has plagued the planet does not return to the audience’s favorite competition in Spanish. For this reason and to know the information directly from the source, we went to Telemundo, and we have not had a response yet, but upon receiving it we will share.

